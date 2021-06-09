June 9, 2021

Volume XI, Number 160

 

June 08, 2021

June 07, 2021

Cuneyt A. Akay
Michael X. Marinelli
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
GT ABC Podcast Episode 11: Compliance Considerations for Return to Office [PODCAST]

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

In Episode 11, host Cuneyt Akay and special guest Michael Marinelli discuss compliance issues and considerations companies should take into account as they start to reopen their offices and workplaces. They explore how to assess whether risk profiles have changed during the pandemic, how to determine what resources are available and may be needed for the compliance program, and how to evaluate whether the compliance program is adequately addressing current and future risks.

 

©2021 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 159
Cuneyt A. Akay
Cuneyt A. Akay is an anti-corruption lawyer focused on helping clients comply with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the UK Bribery Act. Cuneyt designs, builds, and implements effective compliance programs for clients around the world. Cuneyt’s experience includes conducting internal investigations, performing compliance risk assessments, handling pre-and post-acquisition compliance due diligence, training staff and third parties on compliance requirements, and assisting in the monitoring and auditing of anti-corruption programs.

Michael X. Marinelli
Michael X. Marinelli has wide-ranging experience advising clients on the federal regulation of international transactions. He focuses his practice on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”), as well as U.S. export control regulations, including the EAR, the ITAR, and the economic sanctions regimes enforced by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

