GT ABC Podcast Episode 11: Compliance Considerations for Return to Office [PODCAST]

Michael X. Marinelli has wide-ranging experience advising clients on the federal regulation of international transactions. He focuses his practice on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”), as well as U.S. export control regulations, including the EAR, the ITAR, and the economic sanctions regimes enforced by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Michael counsels clients in multiple industries, including aerospace, energy, telecommunications, consumer electronics, software and life sciences, on complying the broad array of statutes and...