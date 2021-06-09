GT ABC Podcast Episode 11: Compliance Considerations for Return to Office [PODCAST]
In Episode 11, host Cuneyt Akay and special guest Michael Marinelli discuss compliance issues and considerations companies should take into account as they start to reopen their offices and workplaces. They explore how to assess whether risk profiles have changed during the pandemic, how to determine what resources are available and may be needed for the compliance program, and how to evaluate whether the compliance program is adequately addressing current and future risks.