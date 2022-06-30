GT Legal Food Talk Episode 15: Legal Considerations for Horse Training and Boarding Facilities Operators - Interview with Julie Winkel [PODCAST]

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

In this episode of the Equine Law miniseries, special guest hosts Mike Nicodema and Anikka Hoidal interview Julie Winkel, one of the foremost equestrian trainers, judges, clinicians, and educators in the country about legal considerations for horse training and boarding facilities operators.

The Legal Food Talk Podcast Equine Industry Miniseries aims to showcase this industry niche in a multifaceted practice of law that has its own language, customs, and norms. Guests “speak the language” of the equine world, have an in-depth knowledge of the industry, and discuss hot button issues in a wide range of equine-related matters.

