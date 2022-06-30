June 30, 2022

Volume XII, Number 181
June 29, 2022

June 28, 2022

June 27, 2022

Article By

Michael A. Nicodema
Anikka T. Hoidal

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
GT Legal Food Talk Episode 15: Legal Considerations for Horse Training and Boarding Facilities Operators - Interview with Julie Winkel [PODCAST]

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

In this episode of the Equine Law miniseries, special guest hosts Mike Nicodema and Anikka Hoidal interview Julie Winkel, one of the foremost equestrian trainers, judges, clinicians, and educators in the country about legal considerations for horse training and boarding facilities operators. 

The Legal Food Talk Podcast Equine Industry Miniseries aims to showcase this industry niche in a multifaceted practice of law that has its own language, customs, and norms. Guests “speak the language” of the equine world, have an in-depth knowledge of the industry, and discuss hot button issues in a wide range of equine-related matters.

Greenberg Traurig’s Legal Food Talk Podcast is designed to help industry participants, whether budding entrepreneurs or long standing companies, in-house counsel, and anyone else curious, to stay in touch with the world of food, beverages, dietary supplements, and agribusiness law.  Each episode addresses a unique facet of the food, beverage or agribusiness sectors, with some episodes featuring Greenberg Traurig guests or other industry professionals.

 

 

©2022 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 180
Michael A. Nicodema
Michael A. Nicodema is a shareholder in GT's New Jersey and New York offices. Mike is an experienced trial lawyer, and has tried patent and trade secret cases in a variety of subject matter areas, including internet technology, consumer products, orthopedic implants, industrial and commercial mechanical devices, and chemical and biological processes used in the nutritional supplement industry. He is also a seasoned appellate advocate in patent cases before the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ("CAFC"). In addition to intellectual property cases, Mike has tried...

nicodemam@gtlaw.com
973.360.7932
www.gtlaw.com
Anikka T. Hoidal
Anikka T. Hoidal is a member of the Litigation and Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practices in Greenberg Traurig's Salt Lake City office.

hoidala@gtlaw.com
801-478-6923
www.gtlaw.com/en
