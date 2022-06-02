GTDRIVES: Dynamic Dialogues|Ep 11: The Rise of Anti-Asian Sentiment and How to Impact Change – Part Two [PODCAST]
In this two-part episode in recognition and celebration of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-NY 6th District) and A.B. Cruz, III, President of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) address the rise of anti-Asian sentiments and how to impact change. NOTE: This podcast episode is a repurposed Courageous Conversation webinar from May 27, 2021.