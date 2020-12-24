A Hackers ‘Shipageddon’ Has Set Sail: Beware of Fake Shipping Messages

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

As the holiday shopping season comes to end, consumers should still be aware that hackers are sending fake delivery notifications appearing to come from companies like FedEx and UPS, especially as the last few days of package arrivals pass by. The hackers’ messages prompt consumers to enter their personal information like credit card information to resolve an issue with package delivery or immediately launch malware or ransomware upon clicking a link. According to a recent CNBC report on this ‘shipageddeon’ launched by hackers, one consumer received an email message appearing to be from UPS informing him that his package could not be delivered. Once he clicked the link provided to solve the issue, his screen started flashing and his computer was encrypted with ransomware requesting 150 bitcoins (or about $66,000). Upon the consumer’s refusal, his computer was wiped clean.

According to the CNBC report, fraudulent delivery messages rose by 440 percent from October to November, according to data from cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies. Overall, fraudulent shipping messages overall rose 72 percent since November 2019. Don’t fall victim to these scams -at a minimum before clicking on a provided link or offering up your personal information make sure that the messages include correct spelling and company logos.