December 3, 2020

Volume X, Number 338

 

December 03, 2020

December 02, 2020

December 01, 2020

Nili S. Yolin
Mintz
Health Care Viewpoints
Health Law Diagnosed: Episode 1 [PODCAST]

Thursday, December 3, 2020

We are pleased to announce the launch of Health Law Diagnosed, a Mintz podcast hosted by Health Law Member Nili Yolin that will explore current issues affecting the entire health care ecosystem, from providers and payors to suppliers, investors, and lenders, with a focus on existing and emerging legal and social developments. Each episode will delve into a hot topic, featuring insights from one of our Health Law attorneys along with interviews of experts and thought leaders.

Nili S. Yolin
Member

Nili helps health care clients understand and navigate the regulatory environment in order to maximize their business opportunities. She draws on her knowledge of federal and state laws to help clients structure complex transactions, design and implement compliance programs, and enter into professional services, consulting services and other arrangements that reduce their risk of liability under intricate regulatory frameworks such as corporate practice of medicine, anti-kickback, and self-referral (Stark) laws.

Nili counsels hospitals, large and small group practices, community-...

