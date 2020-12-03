Health Law Diagnosed: Episode 1 [PODCAST]

Thursday, December 3, 2020

We are pleased to announce the launch of Health Law Diagnosed, a Mintz podcast hosted by Health Law Member Nili Yolin that will explore current issues affecting the entire health care ecosystem, from providers and payors to suppliers, investors, and lenders, with a focus on existing and emerging legal and social developments. Each episode will delve into a hot topic, featuring insights from one of our Health Law attorneys along with interviews of experts and thought leaders.