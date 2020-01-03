Hospitality Employers Take Note: Numerous Local Increases to the Minimum Wage Take Effect Now
With the start of the New Year, employers in the hospitality sector should prepare for new state- and local- minimum wage increases for their non-exempt employees. To help multi-jurisdictional employers easily navigate these changes, we have prepared the chart below, which summarizes the new minimum wage rates that have taken effect on January 1, 2020, unless otherwise indicated. Many other new minimum wage rates will take effect July 1, 2020.
|
Jurisdiction
|
Current Minimum Wage
|
New Minimum Wage
|
Alaska
|
$9.89
|
$10.19
|
Albuquerque NM (No Benefits)
|
$9.20
|
$9.35
|
Albuquerque NM (Benefits)
|
$8.20
|
$8.35
|
Arizona
|
$11.00
|
$12.00
|
Arkansas
|
$9.25
|
$10.00
|
Belmont CA
|
$13.50
|
$15.00
|
California (≥ 26 employees)
|
$12.00
|
$13.00
|
California (≤25 employees)
|
$11.00
|
$12.00
|
Colorado
|
$11.10
|
$12.00
|
Cupertino CA
|
$15.00
|
$15.35
|
Daly City CA
|
$12.00
|
$13.75
|
El Cerrito CA
|
$15.00
|
$15.37
|
Flagstaff AZ
|
$12.00
|
$13.00
|
Florida
|
$8.46
|
$8.56
|
Illinois
|
$8.25
|
$9.25
|
Las Cruces NM
|
$10.10
|
$10.25
|
Los Altos CA
|
$15.00
|
$15.40
|
Maine
|
$11.00
|
$12.00
|
Maryland (≥ 15 employees)
|
$10.10
|
$11.00
|
Maryland (≤ 14 employees)
|
$10.10
|
$11.00
|
Massachusetts
|
$12.00
|
$12.75
|
Menlo Park CA
|
$12.00 or $11.00
|
$15.00
|
Michigan
|
$9.45
|
$9.65
|
Minnesota
|
$9.86
|
$10.00
|
Missouri
|
$8.60
|
$9.45
|
Montana
|
$8.50
|
$8.65
|
Mountain View CA
|
$15.65
|
$16.05
|
New Jersey (≥ 5 employees)
|
$10.00
|
$11.00
|
New Jersey (employers with fewer than 6 employees, agricultural employers, and seasonal employers)
|
$8.85
|
$10.30
|
New Mexico
|
$7.50
|
$9.00
|
Nevada (employees who receive qualified health benefits)
|
$7.25
|
$8.00
|
Nevada (employees who do not receive qualified health benefits)
|
$8.25
|
$9.00
|
New York (employers outside of NYC, Long Island, and Westchester County)
|
$11.10
|
$11.80
|
New York (Fast Food)
|
$12.75
|
$13.75
|
New York (Long Island & Westchester County)
|
$12.00
|
$13.00
|
New York City (≤ 10 employees)
|
$13.50
|
$15.00
|
Oakland CA
|
$13.80
|
$14.14
|
Ohio
|
$8.55
|
$8.70
|
Palo Alto CA
|
$15.00
|
$15.40
|
Petaluma (≥ 25 employees)
|
$12.00
|
$15.00
|
Petaluma (≤ 24 employees)
|
$11.00
|
$14.00
|
Portland ME
|
$11.11
|
$12.00
|
Redwood City CA
|
$13.50
|
$15.38
|
Saint Paul MN (≥ 10,001 employees)
|
$9.86
|
$12.50
|
San Diego CA
|
$12.00
|
$13.00
|
San Jose CA
|
$15.00
|
$15.25
|
San Mateo CA
|
$15.00
|
$15.38
|
Santa Clara CA
|
$15.00
|
$15.40
|
SeaTac WA
|
$16.09
|
$16.34
|
Seattle WA (500+ employees)
|
$16.00
|
$16.39
|
Seattle WA (≤ 500 employees)
|
$15.00
|
$15.75
|
Sonoma CA (≥ 26 employees)
|
$12.00
|
$13.50
|
Sonoma CA (≤ 25 employees)
|
$11.00
|
$12.50
|
South Dakota
|
$9.10
|
$9.30
|
South San Francisco
|
$12.00 or $11.00
|
$15.00
|
Sunnyvale CA
|
$15.65
|
$16.05
|
Tacoma WA
|
$12.35
|
$13.50
|
Vermont
|
$10.78
|
$10.96
|
Washington
|
$12.00
|
$13.50