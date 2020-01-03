January 3, 2020

 

January 02, 2020

January 01, 2020

December 31, 2019

Article By
Jeffrey H. Ruzal
Carly Baratt
Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Hospitality Labor and Employment Law Blog

Hospitality Employers Take Note: Numerous Local Increases to the Minimum Wage Take Effect Now

Thursday, January 2, 2020

With the start of the New Year, employers in the hospitality sector should prepare for new state- and local- minimum wage increases for their non-exempt employees.  To help multi-jurisdictional employers easily navigate these changes, we have prepared the chart below, which summarizes the new minimum wage rates that have taken effect on January 1, 2020, unless otherwise indicated.  Many other new minimum wage rates will take effect July 1, 2020.

Jurisdiction

Current Minimum Wage

New Minimum Wage

Alaska

$9.89

$10.19

Albuquerque NM (No Benefits)

$9.20

$9.35

Albuquerque NM (Benefits)

$8.20

$8.35

Arizona

$11.00

$12.00

Arkansas

$9.25

$10.00

Belmont CA

$13.50

$15.00

California (≥ 26 employees)

$12.00

$13.00

California (≤25 employees)

$11.00

$12.00

Colorado

$11.10

$12.00

Cupertino CA

$15.00

$15.35

Daly City CA

$12.00

$13.75

El Cerrito CA

$15.00

$15.37

Flagstaff AZ

$12.00

$13.00

Florida

$8.46

$8.56

Illinois

$8.25

$9.25

Las Cruces NM

$10.10

$10.25

Los Altos CA

$15.00

$15.40

Maine

$11.00

$12.00

Maryland (≥ 15 employees)

$10.10

$11.00

Maryland (≤ 14 employees)

$10.10

$11.00

Massachusetts

$12.00

$12.75

Menlo Park CA

$12.00 or $11.00

$15.00

Michigan

$9.45

$9.65

Minnesota

$9.86

$10.00

Missouri

$8.60

$9.45

Montana

$8.50

$8.65

Mountain View CA

$15.65

$16.05

New Jersey (≥ 5 employees)

$10.00

$11.00

New Jersey (employers with fewer than 6 employees, agricultural employers, and seasonal employers)

$8.85

$10.30

New Mexico

$7.50

$9.00

Nevada (employees who receive qualified health benefits)

$7.25

$8.00

Nevada (employees who do not receive qualified health benefits)

$8.25

$9.00

New York (employers outside of NYC, Long Island, and Westchester County)

$11.10

$11.80
(Effective 12/31/19)

New York (Fast Food)

$12.75

$13.75
(Effective 12/31/19)

New York (Long Island & Westchester County)

$12.00

$13.00
(Effective 12/31/19)

New York City (≤ 10 employees)

$13.50

$15.00
(Effective 12/31/19)

Oakland CA

$13.80

$14.14

Ohio

$8.55

$8.70

Palo Alto CA

$15.00

$15.40

Petaluma (≥ 25 employees)

$12.00

$15.00

Petaluma (≤ 24 employees)

$11.00

$14.00

Portland ME

$11.11

$12.00

Redwood City CA

$13.50

$15.38

Saint Paul MN (≥ 10,001 employees)

$9.86

$12.50

San Diego CA

$12.00

$13.00

San Jose CA

$15.00

$15.25

San Mateo CA

$15.00

$15.38

Santa Clara CA

$15.00

$15.40

SeaTac WA

$16.09

$16.34

Seattle WA (500+ employees)

$16.00

$16.39

Seattle WA (≤ 500 employees)

$15.00

$15.75

Sonoma CA (≥ 26 employees)

$12.00

$13.50

Sonoma CA (≤ 25 employees)

$11.00

$12.50

South Dakota

$9.10

$9.30

South San Francisco

$12.00 or $11.00

$15.00

Sunnyvale CA

$15.65

$16.05

Tacoma WA

$12.35

$13.50

Vermont

$10.78

$10.96

Washington

$12.00

$13.50
About this Author

Jeffrey H. Ruzal
Member

JEFFREY H. RUZAL is a Member in the Labor and Employment practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green.

Mr. Ruzal's experience includes:

  • Representing employers in employment-related litigation in federal courts and before administrative agencies

  • Representing employers in the defense of putative collective actions under the Fair Labor Standards Act and class actions under the New York State Wage and Hour Law

  • ...

jruzal@ebglaw.com
212-351-3762
www.ebglaw.com/jeffrey-h-ruzal/
Carly Baratt
Associate

Carly Baratt is an Associate in the Employment, Labor & Workforce Management and Litigation & Business Disputes practices, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green.

Ms. Baratt:

  • Represents clients in employment-related litigation on a broad array of matters, including claims of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and breach of employment contract

  • Counsels clients in the health care and financial industries through a range of investigations and enforcement proceedings brought by federal and state agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Conduct Authority, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program, the New York State Department of Financial Services, the New York State Office of the Attorney General, the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, and the Federal Transit Administration

  • Represents clients in actions involving residential mortgage-backed securities; securities, accounting, bank, or health care fraud; and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act

  • Defends clients in False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute cases (including qui tam litigation)

cbaratt@ebglaw.com
212-351-4674
www.ebglaw.com