December 14, 2022

Volume XII, Number 348

39

December 13, 2022

December 12, 2022

David A. Zetoony

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Data Privacy Dish

How may behavioral advertising trackers do websites deploy currently?

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

A behavioral advertising cookie typically refers to a cookie that is used to track the websites a consumer visits for the purpose of identifying advertisements that may be of particular interest to the consumer and then serving such advertisements to the consumer. Behavioral advertising cookies are sometimes referred to as third-party behavioral advertising cookies, advertising cookies, AdTech cookies, targeted advertising cookies, or targeting cookies.

A survey of the websites of the Fortune 500 identified an average of 10.82 behavioral advertising technologies per homepage.[1] The average quantity of behavioral advertising technologies utilized per homepage has not changed significantly over the past two years.

[1] Greenberg Traurig LLP reviewed the publicly available privacy notices and practices of 555 companies (the Survey Population). The Survey Population comprises companies that had been ranked within the Fortune 500 at some point in the past five years as well as additional companies selected from industries that are underrepresented in the Fortune 500. While the Survey Population does not fully match the current Fortune 500 as a result of industry consolidation and shifts in company capitalization, we believe that the aggregate statistics rendered from the Survey Population are representative of mature companies. Greenberg Traurig’s latest survey was conducted between September and October 2022. Websites were visited using the Chrome browser from an IP address associated with California. The number of behavioral advertising technologies identified reflects the number of unique companies that deployed behavioral advertising technologies as identified by Ghostery.

David A. Zetoony Privacy Attorney Greenberg Traurig
David A. Zetoony
Shareholder

David Zetoony, Co-Chair of the firm's U.S. Data, Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, focuses on helping businesses navigate data privacy and cyber security laws from a practical standpoint. David has helped hundreds of companies establish and maintain ongoing privacy and security programs, and he has defended corporate privacy and security practices in investigations initiated by the Federal Trade Commission, and other data privacy and security regulatory agencies around the world, as well as in class action litigation. 

David receives regular recognitions from clients and peers for...

