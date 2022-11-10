Innovative Technology Insights Episode 2: The Intersection of Health Care and AI with Jeff Elton [PODCAST]

Natasha Allen is a partner with Foley & Lardner LLP, based in the firm’s Silicon Valley and San Francisco offices, where she is a member of the Venture Capital, M&A and Transactions Practices. Natasha is a strategic advisor for her clients, supporting leadership teams in complex decision-making.

Prior to joining Foley, Natasha was a founding partner at a corporate and transactional law firm, where she counseled startups and emerging companies on debt and equity financing, venture capital financing, commercial matters and general...