Volume XII, Number 314

Natasha Allen

Foley & Lardner LLP
Innovative Technology Insights Episode 2: The Intersection of Health Care and AI with Jeff Elton [PODCAST]

Thursday, November 10, 2022

In the second episode of our Innovative Technology Insights podcast Jeff EltonCEO of ConcertAI, joins Natasha Allen for an insightful discussion on the growing intersection of health care and artificial intelligence - What are the areas of medicine that stand to benefit the most from AI? How will this adoption assist in addressing health disparities? Where are the potential ethical pitfalls? And what can companies do to prepare their enterprises for this change?

 

© 2022 Foley & Lardner LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 314
Natasha Allen
Partner

Natasha Allen is a partner with Foley & Lardner LLP, based in the firm’s Silicon Valley and San Francisco offices, where she is a member of the Venture Capital, M&A and Transactions Practices. Natasha is a strategic advisor for her clients, supporting leadership teams in complex decision-making.

Prior to joining Foley, Natasha was a founding partner at a corporate and transactional law firm, where she counseled startups and emerging companies on debt and equity financing, venture capital financing, commercial matters and general...

[email protected]
650-251-1112
www.foley.com/en/
