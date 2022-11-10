Innovative Technology Insights Episode 2: The Intersection of Health Care and AI with Jeff Elton [PODCAST]
In the second episode of our Innovative Technology Insights podcast Jeff Elton, CEO of ConcertAI, joins Natasha Allen for an insightful discussion on the growing intersection of health care and artificial intelligence - What are the areas of medicine that stand to benefit the most from AI? How will this adoption assist in addressing health disparities? Where are the potential ethical pitfalls? And what can companies do to prepare their enterprises for this change?