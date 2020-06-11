Insights on Estate Planning | Part I: 2020 Estate Planning Opportunities

For three decades, Dan has dedicated himself to counseling families in preserving wealth from generation to generation. His clients include affluent individuals, family offices, business owners, C-suite executives and private equity and hedge fund founders. He assists them in estate and business planning, trust and estate administration, probate litigation, and more.

Dan has been named by Worth magazine as one of the top 100 trust lawyers in the United States. He is one of six trust and estate lawyers in Connecticut ranked in Band 1 by the international ranking service Chambers and Partners. Dan is a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and is listed in The Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyers has also named Dan its Lawyer of the Year for the Stamford area in the category of trusts and estates.

Dan recently helped save a family $75 million in estate taxes, helped defend a multimillion-dollar trust from divorce claims, and helped to guide a venerable family business through complex succession issues to a fourth generation.