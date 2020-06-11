June 11, 2020

 

June 11, 2020

June 10, 2020

June 09, 2020

June 08, 2020

Article By
Michael T. Clear
Daniel L. Daniels
Carolyn A. Reers
Wiggin and Dana LLP
Wiggin and Dana Advisories

Insights on Estate Planning | Part I: 2020 Estate Planning Opportunities

Thursday, June 11, 2020

The unprecedentedly high estate and gift tax exemption amounts—coupled with uncertainty over those exemptions’ future, a volatile economy, and historically low interest rates—create a call to action for sophisticated estate planning in 2020.  In this episode, Michael ClearDan Daniels, and Carolyn Reers discuss how to effectively take advantage of the current estate planning climate by addressing each of the following topics:

  • Landscape of the 2020 estate and gift tax system, together with its possibility to change

  • Importance of making large gifts now

  • Use of freeze transactions – such as grantor retained annuity trusts (GRATs) and sales to grantor trusts

  • Benefits of utilizing the historic low interest rates for loans

 

About this Author

Michael T. Clear
Michael T. Clear
Partner

As a Partner in the firm's Private Client Services Department, Michael regularly counsels clients on the far-reaching financial implications of estate planning, estate and trust administration, probate litigation, and business succession planning. Yet he is also a trained counselor with insight into the family dynamics these matters can effect. Known for his empathy and good humor, he helps clients take prudent action in the face of indecision, hopefully resolving contested issues before litigation.

Michael's estate planning practice includes assisting individuals and families in...

mclear@wiggin.com
203-363-7675
www.wiggin.com
Daniel L. Daniels
Daniel Daniels Estate planning lawyer Wiggin Dana
Partner

For three decades, Dan has dedicated himself to counseling families in preserving wealth from generation to generation. His clients include affluent individuals, family offices, business owners, C-suite executives and private equity and hedge fund founders. He assists them in estate and business planning, trust and estate administration, probate litigation, and more.

Dan has been named by Worth magazine as one of the top 100 trust lawyers in the United States. He is one of six trust and estate lawyers in Connecticut ranked in Band 1 by the international ranking service Chambers and Partners. Dan is a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and is listed in The Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyers has also named Dan its Lawyer of the Year for the Stamford area in the category of trusts and estates.

Dan recently helped save a family $75 million in estate taxes, helped defend a multimillion-dollar trust from divorce claims, and helped to guide a venerable family business through complex succession issues to a fourth generation.

ddaniels@wiggin.com
203-363-7665
www.wiggin.com/
Carolyn A. Reers
Carolyn Reers Estate Planning Attorney Wiggin and Dana
Partner

Carolyn is a Partner in Wiggin and Dana's Private Client Services Department in the Greenwich and New York offices. Carolyn has more than 25 years of experience servicing affluent individuals, their closely held companies and family offices with a focus on international estate and tax planning.

Immediately before joining Wiggin and Dana, Carolyn was a Partner at a leading international law firm, where she was integral in all aspects of trust and estate planning and administration. Carolyn was also responsible for the creation and management of public charities and private...

creers@wiggin.com
203 363 7668
www.wiggin.com