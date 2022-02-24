February 24, 2022

Volume XII, Number 55
Article By

Health Care and Life Sciences Practice Group

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Health Law Advisor

Interoperability: The Provider Perspective – Diagnosing Health Care [PODCAST]

Thursday, February 24, 2022

New from the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast:  One of the long-term goals of the interoperability and information-blocking rules is to give health care providers a much more comprehensive view of a patient’s entire continuum of care.

In this episode, Andrea Darby, the Vice President of IT Integration – Applications for OhioHealth, offers a provider’s perspective on their role in a health care ecosystem that is striving to achieve much-needed interoperability.

Epstein Becker Green attorneys Jenny Nelson Carney and Nivedita Patel also discuss how providers are tackling the compliance challenges associated with the interoperability and information-blocking rules.

Stay tuned for upcoming episodes and guests in our special series on interoperability.

The Diagnosing Health Care podcast series examines the business opportunities and solutions that exist despite the high-stakes legal, policy, and regulatory issues that the health care industry faces. Subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 55
Health Care and Life Sciences Practice Group

Epstein Becker Green has served as a thought leader in the health care industry for more than 40 years. Our attorneys guide clients through complex litigation, corporate transactions, government investigations, FDA and regulatory compliance, privacy and security law, and more.

Health care is in our genes. The breadth of experience delivered by our Health Care and Life Sciences practice—to all players throughout every sector of the health care delivery system—sets us apart. We know the industry inside and out. You might say, it’s in our genes.

