Interoperability: The Provider Perspective – Diagnosing Health Care [PODCAST]

Thursday, February 24, 2022

New from the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast: One of the long-term goals of the interoperability and information-blocking rules is to give health care providers a much more comprehensive view of a patient’s entire continuum of care.

In this episode, Andrea Darby, the Vice President of IT Integration – Applications for OhioHealth, offers a provider’s perspective on their role in a health care ecosystem that is striving to achieve much-needed interoperability.

Epstein Becker Green attorneys Jenny Nelson Carney and Nivedita Patel also discuss how providers are tackling the compliance challenges associated with the interoperability and information-blocking rules.

Stay tuned for upcoming episodes and guests in our special series on interoperability.

The Diagnosing Health Care podcast series examines the business opportunities and solutions that exist despite the high-stakes legal, policy, and regulatory issues that the health care industry faces.