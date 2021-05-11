IRS Announces 2022 Limits for Health Savings Accounts, High-Deductible Health Plans and Excepted Benefit HRAS

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Recently, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced (See Revenue Procedure 2021-25) cost-of-living adjustments to the applicable dollar limits for health savings accounts (HSAs), high-deductible health plans (HDHPs) and excepted benefit health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) for 2022. Many of the dollar limits currently in effect for 2021 will change for 2022. The HSA catch-up contribution for individuals ages 55 and older will not change as it is not subject to cost-of-living adjustments.

The table below compares the applicable dollar limits for HSAs, HDHPs and excepted benefit HRAs for 2021 and 2022.

HEALTH AND WELFARE PLAN LIMITS 2021 Δ 2022 HDHP – Maximum annual out-of-pocket limit (excluding premiums) Self-only coverage $7,000 ↑ $7,050 Family coverage $14,000 ↑ $14,100 HDHP – Minimum annual deductible Self-only coverage $1,400 ═ $1,400 Family coverage $2,800 ═ $2,800 HSA – Annual contribution limit Self-only coverage $3,600 ↑ $3,650 Family coverage $7,200 ↑ $7,300 Catch-up contributions (ages 55 and older) $1,000 ═ $1,000 Excepted Benefit HRA Annual contribution limit $1,800 ═ $1,800

NEXT STEPS

Plan sponsors should update payroll and plan administration systems for the 2022 cost-of-living adjustments and incorporate the new limits in relevant participant communications, such as open enrollment and communication materials, plan documents and summary plan descriptions.