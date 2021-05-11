May 11, 2021

Volume XI, Number 131

 

Article By
Jacob Mattinson
Judith Wethall
McDermott Will & Emery
Employee Benefits Blog
IRS Announces 2022 Limits for Health Savings Accounts, High-Deductible Health Plans and Excepted Benefit HRAS

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Recently, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced (See Revenue Procedure 2021-25) cost-of-living adjustments to the applicable dollar limits for health savings accounts (HSAs), high-deductible health plans (HDHPs) and excepted benefit health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) for 2022. Many of the dollar limits currently in effect for 2021 will change for 2022. The HSA catch-up contribution for individuals ages 55 and older will not change as it is not subject to cost-of-living adjustments.

The table below compares the applicable dollar limits for HSAs, HDHPs and excepted benefit HRAs for 2021 and 2022.

HEALTH AND WELFARE PLAN LIMITS

2021

Δ

2022

HDHP – Maximum annual out-of-pocket limit (excluding premiums)

 

 

 

Self-only coverage

$7,000

$7,050

Family coverage

$14,000

$14,100

HDHP – Minimum annual deductible

 

 

 

Self-only coverage

$1,400

$1,400

Family coverage

$2,800

$2,800

HSA – Annual contribution limit

 

 

 

Self-only coverage

$3,600

$3,650

Family coverage

$7,200

$7,300

Catch-up contributions (ages 55 and older)

$1,000

$1,000

Excepted Benefit HRA

 

 

 

Annual contribution limit

$1,800

$1,800

NEXT STEPS

Plan sponsors should update payroll and plan administration systems for the 2022 cost-of-living adjustments and incorporate the new limits in relevant participant communications, such as open enrollment and communication materials, plan documents and summary plan descriptions.

