IRS Releases 2022 Benefit Plan Limits and Thresholds

Monday, November 8, 2021

The Internal Revenue Service recently announced cost-of-living adjustments that affect limitations on qualified retirement plans and health plans. The increases take effect on January 1, 2022.

Employee contribution limits (elective deferrals) for 401(k), 403(b), and most 457 plans will increase, but the catch-up contribution limits for employees age 50 and over remain unchanged. The annual benefit limit for defined benefit plans and the contribution limit for defined contribution plans will increase slightly.

The IRS increased the 2022 contribution limits for Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and maximum out-of-pocket amounts for High Deductible Health Plans (HDHPs) in May of 2021, although minimum deductibles for HDHPs and limits on contributions to health Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) remained unchanged. The FSA carryover limit continues to be 20% of the annual contribution limit.

A summary of the limits and thresholds is provided in the table below.

Retirement Plan Limits 2021 2022 401(k), 403(b), 457 Elective Deferral Limit $19,500 $20,500 Catch-Up Contribution Limit (age 50-plus) $6,500 $6,500 Defined Benefit Plan Annual Benefit Limit $230,000 $245,000 Defined Contribution Plan Annual Contribution Limit $58,000 $61,000 Annual Compensation Limit $290,000 $305,000 Highly Compensated Employee Threshold $130,000 $135,000 Key Employee Threshold $185,000 $200,000 IRA Contribution Limit $6,000 $6,000 IRA Catch-Up Contribution Limit (age 50-plus) $1,000 $1,000

Health Plan Limits 2021 2022 Health FSA Contribution Limit $2,750 $2,750 Health FSA Carryover Limit $550 $550 HSA Contribution Limit (Individual) $3,600 $3,650 HSA Contribution Limit (Family) $7,200 $7,300 HSA Catch-Up Contribution Limit (age 55-plus) $1,000 $1,000 HDHP Minimum Deductible (Individual) $1,400 $1,400 HDHP Minimum Deductible (Family) $2,800 $2,800 HDHP Maximum Out-of-Pocket Amount (Individual) $7,000 $7,050 HDHP Maximum Out-of-Pocket Amount (Family) $14,000 $14,100

Remember that legal principles may change and vary widely in their application to specific factual circumstances. You should consult with counsel about your individual plan, any plan amendments, and participant notices.