IRS Releases 2022 Benefit Plan Limits and Thresholds
The Internal Revenue Service recently announced cost-of-living adjustments that affect limitations on qualified retirement plans and health plans. The increases take effect on January 1, 2022.
Employee contribution limits (elective deferrals) for 401(k), 403(b), and most 457 plans will increase, but the catch-up contribution limits for employees age 50 and over remain unchanged. The annual benefit limit for defined benefit plans and the contribution limit for defined contribution plans will increase slightly.
The IRS increased the 2022 contribution limits for Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and maximum out-of-pocket amounts for High Deductible Health Plans (HDHPs) in May of 2021, although minimum deductibles for HDHPs and limits on contributions to health Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) remained unchanged. The FSA carryover limit continues to be 20% of the annual contribution limit.
A summary of the limits and thresholds is provided in the table below.
|
Retirement Plan Limits
|
2021
|
2022
|
401(k), 403(b), 457 Elective Deferral Limit
|
$19,500
|
$20,500
|
Catch-Up Contribution Limit (age 50-plus)
|
$6,500
|
$6,500
|
Defined Benefit Plan Annual Benefit Limit
|
$230,000
|
$245,000
|
Defined Contribution Plan Annual Contribution Limit
|
$58,000
|
$61,000
|
Annual Compensation Limit
|
$290,000
|
$305,000
|
Highly Compensated Employee Threshold
|
$130,000
|
$135,000
|
Key Employee Threshold
|
$185,000
|
$200,000
|
IRA Contribution Limit
|
$6,000
|
$6,000
|
IRA Catch-Up Contribution Limit (age 50-plus)
|
$1,000
|
$1,000
|
Health Plan Limits
|
2021
|
2022
|
Health FSA Contribution Limit
|
$2,750
|
$2,750
|
Health FSA Carryover Limit
|
$550
|
$550
|
HSA Contribution Limit (Individual)
|
$3,600
|
$3,650
|
HSA Contribution Limit (Family)
|
$7,200
|
$7,300
|
HSA Catch-Up Contribution Limit (age 55-plus)
|
$1,000
|
$1,000
|
HDHP Minimum Deductible (Individual)
|
$1,400
|
$1,400
|
HDHP Minimum Deductible (Family)
|
$2,800
|
$2,800
|
HDHP Maximum Out-of-Pocket Amount (Individual)
|
$7,000
|
$7,050
|
HDHP Maximum Out-of-Pocket Amount (Family)
|
$14,000
|
$14,100
Remember that legal principles may change and vary widely in their application to specific factual circumstances. You should consult with counsel about your individual plan, any plan amendments, and participant notices.