November 9, 2021

Article By

Timothy P. Brechtel
Shawn J. Daray

Jones Walker LLP
Client Alert

IRS Releases 2022 Benefit Plan Limits and Thresholds

Monday, November 8, 2021

The Internal Revenue Service recently announced cost-of-living adjustments that affect limitations on qualified retirement plans and health plans. The increases take effect on January 1, 2022.

Employee contribution limits (elective deferrals) for 401(k), 403(b), and most 457 plans will increase, but the catch-up contribution limits for employees age 50 and over remain unchanged. The annual benefit limit for defined benefit plans and the contribution limit for defined contribution plans will increase slightly. 

The IRS increased the 2022 contribution limits for Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and maximum out-of-pocket amounts for High Deductible Health Plans (HDHPs) in May of 2021, although minimum deductibles for HDHPs and limits on contributions to health Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) remained unchanged. The FSA carryover limit continues to be 20% of the annual contribution limit.

A summary of the limits and thresholds is provided in the table below.

Retirement Plan Limits

2021

2022

401(k), 403(b), 457 Elective Deferral Limit

$19,500

$20,500

Catch-Up Contribution Limit (age 50-plus)

$6,500

$6,500

Defined Benefit Plan Annual Benefit Limit

$230,000

$245,000

Defined Contribution Plan Annual Contribution Limit

$58,000

$61,000

Annual Compensation Limit

$290,000

$305,000

Highly Compensated Employee Threshold

$130,000

$135,000

Key Employee Threshold

$185,000

$200,000

IRA Contribution Limit

$6,000

$6,000

IRA Catch-Up Contribution Limit (age 50-plus)

$1,000

$1,000

 

Health Plan Limits

2021

2022

Health FSA Contribution Limit

$2,750

$2,750

Health FSA Carryover Limit

$550

$550

HSA Contribution Limit (Individual)

$3,600

$3,650

HSA Contribution Limit (Family)

$7,200

$7,300

HSA Catch-Up Contribution Limit (age 55-plus)

$1,000

$1,000

HDHP Minimum Deductible (Individual)

$1,400

$1,400

HDHP Minimum Deductible (Family)

$2,800

$2,800

HDHP Maximum Out-of-Pocket Amount (Individual)

$7,000

$7,050

HDHP Maximum Out-of-Pocket Amount (Family)

$14,000

$14,100

 

Remember that legal principles may change and vary widely in their application to specific factual circumstances. You should consult with counsel about your individual plan, any plan amendments, and participant notices.

