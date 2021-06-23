June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021

Article By
Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Nano and Other Emerging Chemical Technologies Blog
ISO Publishes Nanotechnologies Standard for 3D Image Reconstruction of Rod-Supported Nano-Objects Using Transmission Electron Microscopy

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has published standard ISO/TS 22292:2021, “Nanotechnologies — 3D image reconstruction of rod-supported nano-objects using transmission electron microscopy.” ISO states that the standard provides guidance for sample preparation, data acquisition by transmission electron microscopy (TEM), data processing, and three-dimensional (3D) image reconstruction to measure size and shape parameters of nano-objects on rod-shaped supports. According to ISO, the method is applicable to samples dispersed on or within an electron-transparent rod-shaped support.

