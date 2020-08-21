K&L Gates Triage: HIPAA: Do Hospitals Need a Business Associate Agreement with their Health System Parent Corporation? [PODCAST]

Hannah Maroney is an associate at the firm’s Research Triangle Park office. She is a member of the health care practice group.

Prior to joining the firm, Hannah served as an attorney at a business law firm where she practiced primarily in the area of health law with a focus on regulatory, transactional, and managed care issues. In addition, Hannah has experience working in litigation. Hannah also served as a law clerk to U.S. Magistrate Judge Joi Elizabeth Peake in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. During law school, Hannah served as Business Editor of the Wake Forest Journal of Law and Policy. She also served as Vice President of the Student Bar Association.