Rebecca M. Schaefer
Hannah C. Maroney
K&L Gates

K&L Gates Triage: HIPAA: Do Hospitals Need a Business Associate Agreement with their Health System Parent Corporation? [PODCAST]

Thursday, August 20, 2020

In this week’s episode, Rebecca Schaefer and Hannah Maroney discuss a string of recent HIPAA enforcement actions which demonstrate that the HHS Office of Civil Rights (OCR), the agency tasked with enforcing HIPAA, is increasingly focused on ensuring that affiliated hospitals within a health system, typically comprising an Affiliated Covered Entity (ACE), have HIPAA business associate agreements in place with the parent corporation to allow for the lawful exchange of PHI. The presenters discuss the circumstances in which a business associate agreement may be required, and address several questions regarding related ACE organizational considerations.

Rebecca M. Schaefer healthcare & Transactional Attorney K & L Gates Law Firm North Carolina
Rebecca M. Schaefer
Partner

Rebecca Schaefer is a partner at the firm’s Research Triangle Park office. She is a member of the health care practice group, focusing her practice on healthcare regulatory and transactional matters. Ms. Schaefer has specialized knowledge of issues affecting academic medical centers, including those related to faculty practices, clinical research, mission support, governance and privacy. She provides counseling to health systems, physician practice groups and in-house pharmacies related to strategic affiliations, joint ventures, and compliance matters.  

Prior to...

Rebecca.Schaefer@klgates.com
919.466.1111
www.klgates.com
Hannah C. Maroney
Hannah Maroney HealthCare Lawyer K&L Gates
Associate

Hannah Maroney is an associate at the firm’s Research Triangle Park office. She is a member of the health care practice group.

Prior to joining the firm, Hannah served as an attorney at a business law firm where she practiced primarily in the area of health law with a focus on regulatory, transactional, and managed care issues. In addition, Hannah has experience working in litigation. Hannah also served as a law clerk to U.S. Magistrate Judge Joi Elizabeth Peake in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. During law school, Hannah served as Business Editor of the Wake Forest Journal of Law and Policy. She also served as Vice President of the Student Bar Association.

hannah.maroney@klgates.com
919.466.1196
www.klgates.com