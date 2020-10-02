Leaders Moving 2020 Forward – Judith Grimmer of BDO [VIDEO]

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Innovative executives are overcoming challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic and making real progress addressing racial disparities. In the third episode of Leaders Moving 2020 Forward, we speak with Judith Grimmer, Deputy General Counsel at BDO. Judy explains how BDO is committed to helping clients steer through these tough times due to the pandemic and focus more on recruiting, mentoring and increasing dialogue to address issues related to social and racial justice.