Leaders Moving Forward 2020: Karl Reid, Ed.D., Executive Director National Society of Black Engineers [VIDEO]

Thursday, October 1, 2020

As the Executive Director of the National Society of Black Engineers, Karl Reid, EdD, is working with companies to help them respond to calls for racial justice. He is one of the Leaders Moving 2020 Forward, acting on the opportunities we have to make real progress and lasting change.

In this video, our partner Anthony Upshaw talks to Karl about how companies are addressing calls for racial justice by reviewing their policies, practices and ecosystems; conducting anti-racist training; and publishing their diversity, equity and inclusion metrics.