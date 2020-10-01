October 1, 2020

October 01, 2020

Anthony N. Upshaw
McDermott Will & Emery
Leaders Moving 2020 Forward

Leaders Moving Forward 2020: Karl Reid, Ed.D., Executive Director National Society of Black Engineers [VIDEO]

Thursday, October 1, 2020

As the Executive Director of the National Society of Black Engineers, Karl Reid, EdD, is working with companies to help them respond to calls for racial justice. He is one of the Leaders Moving 2020 Forward, acting on the opportunities we have to make real progress and lasting change.

In this video, our partner Anthony Upshaw talks to Karl about how companies are addressing calls for racial justice by reviewing their policies, practices and ecosystems; conducting anti-racist training; and publishing their diversity, equity and inclusion metrics.  Karl explains how companies are responding to calls for racial justice by reviewing their policies, practices and ecosystems; conducting anti-racist training; and publishing their diversity, equity and inclusion metrics.

 

© 2020 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 275

