McDermottPlus Check-Up: January 7, 2022

The Senate returned this week to focus on nominations and voting rights legislation but not the Build Back Better (BBB) bill. The chamber provided no more clarity on the path forward for on this massive domestic investment priority. The House remained in recess with plans to return on Monday, January 10. In addition, both chambers somberly commemorated the events of January 6, 2021.

Looking ahead, the Biden Administration is scheduled to release its FY 2023 Presidential budget proposal next month, though there is some uncertainty around timing. While the President’s Budget is non-binding and isn’t implemented as written, it typically kicks off the congressional budget process and provides the Administration’s recommendations and priorities for federal funding levels across the policy spectrum.

Congress is yet again facing an upcoming deadline to fund the federal government along with key programs. The current continuing resolution (CR) funding the government expires on February 18, 2022. Democrats would like to see a comprehensive funding bill pass rather than another short-term extension, as agencies are currently operating under Trump Administration funding levels. There is also some interest in an emergency supplemental funding bill to provide relief for tornado-ravaged parts of the South and Midwest, and the fires that destroyed parts of Colorado. The supplemental could also become an opportunity to include an extension of the monthly child tax credit that expired at the end of 2021, and COVID-19 relief items.

Without clarity on BBB, the Senate shifted focus to voting rights legislation this week, with Majority Leader Schumer declaring the Senate will vote before Martin Luther King Day. The Freedom to Vote Act has support from all 50 Democratic senators, but no Republicans. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act has 223 Democratic cosponsors in the House and 48 in the Senate, but both pieces of legislation will require 60 votes to overcome an anticipated filibuster. Therefore, this key Democratic priority may jump-start conversations over changing the filibuster.

While Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) effectively side-lined BBB in its current form prior to the holidays, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) kept hope alive by expressing strong interest in continuing negotiations.