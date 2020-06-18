McDermottPlus Check-Up: June 18, 2020

Lawmakers Push to Make Some Telehealth Changes Permanent. Senate HELP Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-TN) called for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to permanently lift restrictions that limit the use of telehealth to rural areas during a Committee hearing this week. The so-called “originating-site” rule requires beneficiaries receiving telehealth services to be at a qualifying originating site such as a practitioner office or hospital. This requirement was waived, along with several other legislative and regulatory rules surrounding telehealth, during the COVID-19 public health emergency to increase access to healthcare services as states prohibited non-emergency in-person care. Stakeholders have widely praised these flexibilities and have called on Congress to make some of the changes permanent past the end of the public health emergency (currently in effect through July 25, 2020). While Alexander specifically identified the waiver of originating site requirements as a permanent change for Congress to consider, several members of the HELP Committee expressed support for advancing other permanent changes in the next COVID-19 relief bill. In addition, a group of 30 bipartisan Senators sent a letter calling for several of the telehealth service expansions to be made permanent, including the waiver of originating site requirements and allowing patients’ eligibility for hospice care to be certified remotely. Stakeholders should continue to evaluate and weigh-in with the Administration and congressional leaders on extending these flexibilities beyond the end of the public health emergency.