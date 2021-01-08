January 8, 2021

Volume XI, Number 8

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

January 07, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 06, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 05, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake
Advertisement

National Advertising Division (NAD) Sides with Danone in Challenge of Chobani Comparative Sugar Claims

Thursday, January 7, 2021

  • Danone US, LLC (“Danone”) has successfully challenged Chobani LLC (“Chobani”) before the National Advertising Division (NAD) of the Better Business Bureau for claiming that Chobani’s Less Sugar Greek Yogurt contains “45% less sugar than other yogurts.”  NAD decided that Chobani’s claim was overly broad and recommended that the claim be revised.

  • Danone argued that the Chobani claim mislead consumers to believe that “other yogurts” includes plain yogurts and yogurts made with non-nutritive sweeteners.  NAD agreed that the Chobani claim was misleading because it implied that “other yogurts” includes non-nutritive sweetened yogurts, but disagreed that the claim includes plain yogurt products.  Chobani has agreed to comply with NAD’s decision and will revise its claim to clarify that “other yogurts” does not include yogurts made with non-nutritive sweeteners.

  • The Danone-Chobani challenge is the latest NAD case in which sugar claims have been challenged by a competitor, and we expect to see more competitive challenges of sugar claims given their popularity.  Keller and Heckman advises and represents clients in various stages and types of NAD proceedings.

    Advertisement
© 2020 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 7
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

fooddrug@khlaw.com
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement