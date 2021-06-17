June 17, 2021

Volume XI, Number 168

 

June 17, 2021

Article By
Ericka L. Adler
Marc H. Kallish
Julia L. Mohan
Roetzel & Andress LPA
Employment Services Alert
Negative Online Reviews and Reputation Management: Tips for Health Care Practices and Providers [PODCAST]

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot® is a podcast and YouTube channel for physicians and health professionals that covers the legal issues and trends that affect the health care industry. 

More patients than ever admit to choosing their health care providers based on what they read online. This means that false and misleading reviews which appear online can significantly impact a health care provider’s reputation. In this episode, host Ericka Adler, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader, is joined by Roetzel litigation attorneys Marc Kallish and Julia Mohan to discuss which type of online reviews are actionable under defamation and libel laws, and what can be done to identify the offending poster, remove the false statements, repair the providers’ reputation, and compensate the provider for reputational damage caused by misinformation and damaging comments.

 

Volume XI, Number 168
About this Author

Ericka L. Adler Healthcare Attorney Roetzel Chicago
Ericka L. Adler
Shareholder

Ms. Adler concentrates her practice in regulatory and transactional health care law. She represents individual providers, physician groups and other health care entities (i.e. home health care agencies, DME companies, hospices, MRI facilities and surgery centers) in satisfying their day-to-day legal health care needs. Ms. Adler has extensive experience in compliance counselling, structuring and implementing complex joint ventures to comply with state and federal laws and regulations, including Stark, Anti-Kickback Statute, fee-splitting concerns, the corporate practice...

eadler@ralaw.com
312-582-1602
www.ralaw.com
Marc H. Kallish
Marc H. Kallish Business Litigation Lawyer Roetzel Law Firm
Shareholder

Mr. Kallish is a shareholder in the firm's Business Litigation Group and focuses his practice on complex disputes, employment litigation, class actions, products liability, catastrophic and wrongful death litigation, antitrust, railroad law and securities litigation.

He has developed a unique niche in taking over and turning around high-dollar, high-exposure litigation. He consults for, and often represents, insurance companies and corporate clients, helping them understand the strategic implications of ongoing litigation and whether options or actions are available or have been...

mkallish@ralaw.com
312.582.1604
www.ralaw.com
Julia L. Mohan
Julia L. Mohan Commercial Litigation Lawyer Roetzel Law Firm
Associate

Ms. Mohan focuses her practice on business and commercial litigation. She represents and counsels companies, both large and small, in a diverse range of industries, including construction, banking, real estate and nightlife. In addition to business litigation, Ms. Mohan has experience in consumer protection class action litigation and employment law.

EXPERIENCE

  • Negotiated settlement in favor of construction company against software provider

  • Assisted in obtaining final approval of class-wide, multi-million dollar settlements against corporate...

jmohan@ralaw.com
312-582-1609
www.ralaw.com
