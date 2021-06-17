Negative Online Reviews and Reputation Management: Tips for Health Care Practices and Providers [PODCAST]

Thursday, June 17, 2021

More patients than ever admit to choosing their health care providers based on what they read online. This means that false and misleading reviews which appear online can significantly impact a health care provider’s reputation. In this episode, host Ericka Adler, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader, is joined by Roetzel litigation attorneys Marc Kallish and Julia Mohan to discuss which type of online reviews are actionable under defamation and libel laws, and what can be done to identify the offending poster, remove the false statements, repair the providers’ reputation, and compensate the provider for reputational damage caused by misinformation and damaging comments.