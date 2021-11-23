New Infrastructure Law Unleashes Billions for Broadband Deployment and Adoption

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

The recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) represents the largest investment in broadband deployment and adoption in U.S. history, with billions of dollars available across multiple new programs. The new programs further various goals, with some directed at spurring broadband network construction and improvement while others aim to make broadband service more affordable and easier to use. The new programs are subject to tight implementation timetables, with both the White House and federal agencies already taking steps to determine the policies and procedures governing funding distribution. However, broadband service providers and other stakeholders will have the opportunity to file comments and other advocacy on many of the programs’ “nuts and bolts” before adoption.

An in-depth look at the new broadband service provider funding opportunities under the IIJA can be found here, including more detail on (1) how much money will be available under each program; (2) how each program will work; and (3) what are the next steps in implementing each program. The key provisions include: