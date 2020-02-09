New Rate for Fees Paid Under Section 31 of the Exchange Act

Saturday, February 8, 2020

On February 3, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued an Information Notice regarding fees paid under Section 31 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the Exchange Act).

The Information Notice states that effective February 18, the Section 31 fee rate applicable to specified securities transactions on the exchanges and in the over-the-counter markets will increase from its current rate of $20.70 per million dollars in transactions to a new rate of $22.10 per million dollars in transactions.

Section 31 of the Exchange Act requires the SEC to annually adjust the fee rates applicable under Section 31 and, FINRA obtains its Section 31 fees from member firms, in accordance with Section 3 of Schedule A to its By-Laws.

