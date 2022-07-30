New Survey Shows that Americans are Ready for More Deliveries by Drone

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Auterion, a drone software company, commissioned a survey from the market research company, Propeller Insights, of 1,022 adults. The survey was gender-balanced and distributed across age groups from 18 to 65+, living in rural, suburban, and city environments in the United States, and was conducted in May 2022.

In the report summarizing the survey, “Consumer Attitudes on Drone Delivery,” Auterion reveals that 58 percent of Americans like the idea of drone deliveries, and 64 percent think drones are becoming an option for home delivery now or will be in the near future. With more than 80 percent of those surveyed reporting that they have packages delivered to their homes on a regular basis, the survey finds that Americans are generally ready to integrate drone delivery into daily life for ease and speed. Of the 64 percent who see drones becoming a more common option for home delivery, 32 percent think it’s possible now or within the next 1 to 2 years.

Only 36 percent of those surveyed had doubts about this type of drone integration, including some individuals who think the general public or governments will not approve of large-scale drone adoption for delivery and others who just prefer that drone delivery doesn’t happen at all.

With individuals choosing more than one option, the survey found that the most common types of home package deliveries reported by consumers today, by vehicles and trucks, are:

39 percent – groceries

34 percent – clothing

33 percent – household items

31 percent – meals

27 percent – medicine

11 percent – baby food/needs

Based on these findings, those surveyed were also asked if they were willing to consider drones as a “new corner store” for conveniently delivering small and last-minute necessities: 54 percent of the individuals said “yes.”

With regard to concerns related to these drone deliveries, 43 percent of those surveyed fear the drone will break down and they will not receive their item, and 19 percent are worried about not having human interaction with their delivery person. However, drone delivery and systems provide accurate trackability and direct delivery, and, therefore are more capable of accurate delivery timing. Delivery drones are built to analyze the environment with precision, to communicate through control software in a common language and predict safe landing spots for the packages. Air space is becoming a great option in a time when highways are filled with cars and trucks, and fuel prices are rising. Drones can help to reduce our reliance on gas-powered delivery vehicles, and provide safer, more flexible, and more cost-effective delivery.