November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021

November 10, 2021

November 09, 2021

Linn F. Freedman

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

November’s Patch Tuesday Includes 55 Patches

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Staying current with Microsoft’s monthly patches is challenging, yet critical for one’s cybersecurity program. This week, Microsoft’s November Patch Tuesday released 55 patches, six of which were categorized as “critical,” four were previously disclosed (which means that cyber criminals may already be exploiting them), and two are being exploited now. Plugging all of these vulnerabilities should be a high priority for your security teams.

The vulnerabilities being exploited by cyber criminals now include one that allows remote code execution to Microsoft Exchange Server; the other involves bypassing a security feature in Microsoft Excel.

For a complete list of the vulnerabilities, the patches and what to do about them, the Sans Internet Storm Center outlines them well in its monthly summary, which can be accessed here.

Copyright © 2021 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.
Linn F. Freedman
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation.

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
