OFCCP to Close Contractor Assistance Portal

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

In an e-mail sent out to registered stakeholders OFCCP announced in an effort to “improve efficiency and better integrate compliance assistance efforts,” it is discontinuing the Agency’s Contractor Assistance Portal as of March 1, 2021.

The notice emphasized OFCCP remains committed to quality compliance assistance and notes it will strengthen its efforts through improvements to various means of providing assistance, including Compliance Assistance Guides, FAQs, webinars and training through the Contractor Compliance Institute.

The communication encourages stakeholders to contact OFCCP with questions (Toll-Free Help Line: 1-800-397-6251 (TTY 1-877-889-5627) and to utilize the agency’s Help Desk to ask questions on-line.