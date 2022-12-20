Office of Science and Technology Policy Requests Public Input on Biotechnology Regulation
-
The Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) issued a request for information (RFI) today in which it invites public comment on the Coordinated Framework for the Regulation of Biotechnology (the “Coordinated Framework”).
-
The Coordinated Framework, which is a Federal regulatory policy for ensuring the safety of biotechnology products, was first issued in 1986, updated in 1992— to affirm that federal regulation should focus on characteristics of the product and the environment into which it being introduced, and not on the process by which it is produced—and then updated again in 2017 to clarify the roles of EPA, FDA, and USDA. And, in September of this year, Executive Order 14081 directed the three agencies to clarify and streamline regulations to support the safe of use of biotechnology products.
-
Accordingly, the RFI requests comment on seven questions related to the Coordinated Framework. The questions include a request for comment on identification of any regulatory gaps, inefficiencies, or uncertainties; data or information to improve any identified issues; and new or emerging biotechnology products that the agencies should be prepared to address. Comments to the RFI are due by February 3, 2023. Also, on January 12, 2023, OTSP will host a virtual event in which it will listen to public feedback on the RFI.