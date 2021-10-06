Outside the Beltway of Health Care - Episode 3 [PODCAST]

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Polsinelli is pleased to release the third episode of “Outside the Beltway of Health Care.” Hosted by Polsinelli Health Care’s Harry Sporidis, Senior Policy Advisor, and Barry Alexander, Shareholder, this podcast will provide timely analysis on topics being debated in Congress that affect health care and the health care sector.

In this episode, Harry and Barry discuss the infrastructure bill working its way through Congress, Senator Joe Manchin's pivotal vote, budget reconciliation and the potential impact of regulatory guidance on Medicare.