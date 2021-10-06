October 6, 2021

Volume XI, Number 279

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

October 06, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 05, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 04, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Harry Sporidis
Barry D. Alexander

Polsinelli PC

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Outside the Beltway of Health Care - Episode 3 [PODCAST]

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Polsinelli is pleased to release the third episode of “Outside the Beltway of Health Care.” Hosted by Polsinelli Health Care’s Harry Sporidis, Senior Policy Advisor, and Barry Alexander, Shareholder, this podcast will provide timely analysis on topics being debated in Congress that affect health care and the health care sector.

In this episode, Harry and Barry discuss the infrastructure bill working its way through Congress, Senator Joe Manchin's pivotal vote, budget reconciliation and the potential impact of regulatory guidance on Medicare.

 

© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in CaliforniaNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 279
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Harry Sporidis Health Care Attorney Polsinelli Washington, D.C.
Harry Sporidis
Senior Policy Advisor

Drawing on over 20 years of public policy and advocacy experience, Harry Sporidis provides clients with senior level proficiency in crafting solutions to legislative and regulatory challenges. He has worked closely with House and Senate Republicans and Democrats over his career on a wide range of issue areas including the environment, health care, transportation, trade, energy, and financial services.

Harry began his career on Capitol Hill, providing policy counsel to several members of the House of Representatives. Shortly after Republicans gained control of the House in 1994,...

hsporidis@polsinelli.com
202-626-8349
www.polsinelli.com
Barry D. Alexander
Barry Alexander, Polsinelli Law Firm, Healthcare Attorney
Shareholder

Barry Alexander provides strategic legal advice to a wide range of health care providers, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies, and private equity investors on the complex legal and regulatory environment surrounding the health care industry and the implications to business operations and success in a dynamically changing health care market.

Whether an acquisition or sale, establishing clinically integrated networks, negotiating complex agreements and joint ventures with health care systems and strategic partners, addressing...

barry.alexander@polsinelli.com
919-832-1712
www.polsinelli.com
polsinelli.com/publication
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement