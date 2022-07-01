July 1, 2022

Volume XII, Number 182
June 30, 2022

June 29, 2022

June 28, 2022

Darrell S. Gay

ArentFox Schiff LLP
Practical Talk: Social Justice and the Role of Companies – Where Do We Go From Here? [VIDEO]

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Companies are facing enormous social, cultural, and political issues, from the reversal of Roe v. Wade and a focus on LGBTQ laws to the recent massacre in Buffalo, racial and social justice issues are once again at the forefront.

Facing pressure from communities and employees to take a stand and from shareholders and politicians to remain neutral can be extremely hard for companies to navigate.

Moderators Darrell Gay and Jay Jamrog were joined by Andrea Hagelgans, Managing Director, Social Issues Engagement, Edelma; Todd Jacobson, Head of Social Responsibility, NBA; Kurt Fischer, Board i4cp and David Grosso, Partner, Government Relation, ArentFox Schiff.

The panel discussion included tackling the hard question, such as:

  • What are the challenges and risks to companies in addressing social justice issues?

  • What should companies ask themselves before they take a stand?

  • When should companies speak out?

  • Should companies be agents for change in driving diversity initiatives, and if so, what can they do?

 

© 2022 ArentFox Schiff LLP
Darrell S. Gay Attorney Labor Law Arent Fox Schiff New York
Darrell S. Gay
Partner

On behalf of management, Darrell handles employee-related issues, including hiring/discharge, discrimination matters, traditional labor/management relations, diversity, internal investigations, workplace training, privacy, restrictive covenants, wage and hour, and issues related to international labor and employment concerns.

Darrell focuses on assisting his clients with compliance with national and local labor/employment laws and the institution of management best practices to proactively avoid operational problems. Darrell has developed and...

Darrell.Gay@afslaw.com
212-457-5465
www.afslaw.com
