Advertisement
Pregnant Workers Fairness Act Takes Effect, EEO-1 Report Filing Start Date Pushed Back, DOL Clarifies FMLA Leave for Paid Holidays [VIDEO]
This week, we break down the enforcement of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s (EEOC’s) EEO-1 report filing delay, and the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL’s) recent opinion on the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).
©2023 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 200