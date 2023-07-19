July 19, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 200
Advertisement

57

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 19, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 18, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 17, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

George Carroll Whipple, III

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Employment Law This Week

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Pregnant Workers Fairness Act Takes Effect, EEO-1 Report Filing Start Date Pushed Back, DOL Clarifies FMLA Leave for Paid Holidays [VIDEO]

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

This week, we break down the enforcement of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s (EEOC’s) EEO-1 report filing delay, and the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL’s) recent opinion on the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

©2023 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 200
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

George Carroll Whipple III, Epstein Becker Green, Workforce Management Lawyer, Hiring Matters Attorney
George Carroll Whipple, III
Member

GEORGE CARROLL WHIPPLE, III, is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. He hosts the firm's innovative weekly video program, Employment Law This Week.

Mr. Whipple:

  • Counsels employers on workplace issues, including hiring and promotion, firing and discipline, wage and hour, and the implementation of employment policies, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws

  • ...
[email protected]
212-351-3773
www.ebglaw.com