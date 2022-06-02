Privacy Tip #333 – FTC Provides Resources to LGBTQ+ Community with “Celebrate Pride, Fight Fraud”

Thursday, June 2, 2022

The Federal Trade Commission kicked off Pride Month yesterday, acknowledging that “some of the most egregious scams and abuses target the LGBTQ+ community.” The scams that those in the LGBTQ+ community experience include those focused on using shame through dating apps and geolocation-based apps.

To combat these frauds and abuses, the FTC is providing targeted consumer protection resources focused on issues that face the LGBTQ+ community so consumers “can take pride in fighting back against fraud and other abuses.” This month, the FTC will provide resources to the community to “fight back against cryptocurrency schemes, and romance scams, and about your rights when it comes to credit discrimination.”

The FTC urges us to share these resources with our friends and family, which is what I am doing now. More to come.