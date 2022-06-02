June 2, 2022

Volume XII, Number 153
June 02, 2022

June 01, 2022

May 31, 2022

Article By

Linn F. Freedman

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Privacy Tip #333 – FTC Provides Resources to LGBTQ+ Community with “Celebrate Pride, Fight Fraud”

Thursday, June 2, 2022

The Federal Trade Commission kicked off Pride Month yesterday, acknowledging that “some of the most egregious scams and abuses target the LGBTQ+ community.” The scams that those in the LGBTQ+ community experience include those focused on using shame through dating apps and geolocation-based apps.

To combat these frauds and abuses, the FTC is providing targeted consumer protection resources focused on issues that face the LGBTQ+ community so consumers “can take pride in fighting back against fraud and other abuses.” This month, the FTC will provide resources to the community to “fight back against cryptocurrency schemes, and romance scams, and about your rights when it comes to credit discrimination.”

The FTC urges us to share these resources with our friends and family, which is what I am doing now. More to come.

Copyright © 2022 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 153
Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation.

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
