Reducing the Burden: Noteworthy Changes to the Anti-Kickback Statute Regulations [VIDEO]
On November 20, the Department of Health and Human Services released final rules amending the regulations to the Stark Law and the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS). These final rules represent arguably the most significant changes to these regulations in the last decade.
What are the top changes made to the Anti-Kickback Statute safe harbor provisions, other than the new value-based payment safe harbors, that you need to know?
In this video – the second in an ongoing series to help you navigate these significant changes – Health lawyers James Cannatti III, Caroline Reigart, Drew McCormick and Tony Maida discuss:
The opportunities, and requirements, for addressing patient needs and social determinants of health presented by the new "patient support and engagement" safe harbor
When certain new safe harbors would and would not apply to certain providers and enterprise participants
Which activities are protected under the new "patient support and engagement" safe harbor
New technology-related changes that are of particularly importance for medical device and supply manufacturers, DMEPOS suppliers and cybersecurity companies
Implications of the changes for providers engaging in telehealth and remote patient monitoring