December 10, 2020

Volume X, Number 345

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 09, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 08, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 07, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
McDermott Will & Emery
McDermott Will & Emery
Advertisement

Reducing the Burden: Noteworthy Changes to the Anti-Kickback Statute Regulations [VIDEO]

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

On November 20, the Department of Health and Human Services released final rules amending the regulations to the Stark Law and the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS). These final rules represent arguably the most significant changes to these regulations in the last decade. 

What are the top changes made to the Anti-Kickback Statute safe harbor provisions, other than the new value-based payment safe harbors, that you need to know?

In this video – the second in an ongoing series to help you navigate these significant changes – Health lawyers James Cannatti III, Caroline Reigart, Drew McCormick and Tony Maida discuss:

  • The opportunities, and requirements, for addressing patient needs and social determinants of health presented by the new "patient support and engagement" safe harbor

  • When certain new safe harbors would and would not apply to certain providers and enterprise participants

  • Which activities are protected under the new "patient support and engagement" safe harbor

  • New technology-related changes that are of particularly importance for medical device and supply manufacturers, DMEPOS suppliers and cybersecurity companies

  • Implications of the changes for providers engaging in telehealth and remote patient monitoring

© 2020 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 344
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

McDermott Will & Emery

McDermott Will & Emery is a premier international law firm with a diversified business practice. Numbering more than 1,100 lawyers, we have offices in Boston, Brussels, Chicago, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Houston,...

www.mwe.com
+1 312 372 2000
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Advertisement
Advertisement