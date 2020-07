Remedies for Trade Secret Misappropriation [VIDEO]

Nicholas is a litigator with experience representing clients in United States District Courts and the International Trade Commission, among other venues. Nicholas’ practice focuses on patent and trade secret litigation and he has litigated cases in a variety of technology areas, including network devices, semiconductors, converged devices, LED lighting, and manufacturing devices.

In 2018-2019, Nicholas served as a Special Assistant District Attorney in the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office prosecuting criminal cases in the Framingham and Natick District...