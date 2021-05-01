SaaS, Serverless, & Open Source – a winning combination!

Friday, April 30, 2021

McKinsey.com reported that “To make SaaS, serverless, and open source work for new businesses, incumbent companies must completely rethink their IT strategy, redesign processes, embed new approaches and mindsets, redesign security, and attract a new type of talent. The benefits of serverless in reduced time to market alone, for example, more than outweigh the challenges of making the transition. Leaders who can manage these five tasks in tandem will gain the organizational capabilities to better support business building and jump-start growth.” The April 28, 2021 article entitled “SaaS, open source, and serverless: A winning combination to build and scale new businesses” included these comments about this “…trifecta of technology approaches has emerged, providing a formidable arsenal for companies looking to launch new businesses more quickly, securely, and effectively at lower costs:

Software as a service (SaaS), which allows companies to consume all software services they need without having to create the software themselves

Serverless architecture, which enables companies to focus on writing code rather than running it

Open-source code, which gives businesses access to existing, free-to-use software libraries that can easily be integrated into a company’s own code

No surprises in this report!