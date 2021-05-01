May 1, 2021

Volume XI, Number 121

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 30, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 29, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 28, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Peter Vogel
Foley & Lardner LLP
Advertisement

SaaS, Serverless, & Open Source – a winning combination!

Friday, April 30, 2021

McKinsey.com reported that “To make SaaS, serverless, and open source work for new businesses, incumbent companies must completely rethink their IT strategy, redesign processes, embed new approaches and mindsets, redesign security, and attract a new type of talent. The benefits of serverless in reduced time to market alone, for example, more than outweigh the challenges of making the transition. Leaders who can manage these five tasks in tandem will gain the organizational capabilities to better support business building and jump-start growth.”  The April 28, 2021 article entitled “SaaS, open source, and serverless: A winning combination to build and scale new businesses” included these comments about this “…trifecta of technology approaches has emerged, providing a formidable arsenal for companies looking to launch new businesses more quickly, securely, and effectively at lower costs:

  • Software as a service (SaaS), which allows companies to consume all software services they need without having to create the software themselves

  • Serverless architecture, which enables companies to focus on writing code rather than running it

  • Open-source code, which gives businesses access to existing, free-to-use software libraries that can easily be integrated into a company’s own code

No surprises in this report!

Advertisement
© 2021 Foley & Lardner LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 120
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Peter Vogel, trial attorney, Foley Lardner
Peter Vogel
Partner

Peter Vogel is renowned as both a trial and transactional lawyer who deeply understands technology, science and intellectual property, and the opportunities and problems they pose for clients. Governments and administrative agencies, as well as major corporations and emerging businesses, rely on Peter to get right to the heart of an information technology or e-discovery dispute; he knows what to expect and how it will play out in the courtroom. This eliminates unproductive rabbit trails and reduces the cost of litigation for all parties. When negotiating agreements for...

pvogel@foley.com
214-999-4422
www.foley.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement