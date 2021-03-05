March 5, 2021

Volume XI, Number 64

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 05, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 04, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 03, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Susan Light
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest
Advertisement

SEC Announces New Climate and ESG Task Force

Friday, March 5, 2021

On March 4, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced the creation of its new Climate and ESG Task Force within the Division of Enforcement. Kelly L. Gibson, acting deputy director of Enforcement, will lead the task force focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns, overseeing 22 members from the SEC’s headquarters, regional offices, and specialized units.

The Climate and ESG Task Force will focus on developing initiatives to identify ESG-related misconduct, including identifying material gaps or misstatements in issuers’ disclosure of climate risks and disclosure and compliance issues relating to investment advisers’ and funds’ ESG strategies. The task force will also work closely with other SEC Divisions and Offices, including the Divisions of Corporation Finance, Investment Management, and Examinations.

SEC Release No. 2021-42.

Advertisement
©2020 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 64
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Susan Light, Katten Law Firm, Finance Law Attorney, New York
Susan Light
Partner

Susan Light focuses her practice on financial services regulatory matters. She counsels broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment banks and financial services clients on enforcement issues involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), other self-regulatory organizations (SROs) and state and federal regulatory authorities. She has particular experience related to sales practice issues, financial and operational issues, anti-money laundering, crowdfunding, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrencies.

...
susan.light@katten.com
212-940-8599
katten.com
Advertisement
Advertisement