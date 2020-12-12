December 12, 2020

Volume X, Number 347

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 11, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 10, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Susan Light
Elizabeth Organ
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest
Advertisement

SEC Announces Stand-Alone Office Focused on Innovation and Financial Technology & Rules to Modernize Infrastructure for NMS Market Data

Saturday, December 12, 2020

SEC Adopts Rules to Modernize Infrastructure for NMS Market Data

On December 9, the Securities and Exchange Commission adopted final rules that aim to modernize the infrastructure related to the collection, consolidation, and dissemination of market data for exchange-listed national market system stocks (referred to “NMS market data”). These final rules update and expand the content of NMS market data (for example, by adding new data fields and defining existing fields with more granularity) and revise the method by which NMS market data are consolidated and disseminated to make the process more competitive and decentralized. The final rules represent a significant step forward in updating the NMS market data system to keep up with modern market developments, as the rules governing the content of, and the process for sending out, NMS market data has not been materially updated since its implementation in the late 1970s.

The SEC press release, including a link to the final rule text, is available here.

SEC Announces Stand-Alone Office Focused on Innovation and Financial Technology

On December 3, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that its Strategic Hub for Innovation and Financial Technology (FinHub), will migrate from its current position within the Division of Corporate Finance and be designated as a stand-alone office. FinHub will continue to be led by Valerie A. Szczepanik, who will become its first director and will report directly to the SEC Chairman. FinHub leads the SEC’s work in encouraging responsible innovation in the financial sector, including through the use of new technologies and business models. FinHub engages directly with market participants to further these efforts.

The SEC press release is available here.

©2020 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLPNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 347
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Susan Light, Katten Law Firm, Finance Law Attorney, New York
Susan Light
Partner

Susan Light focuses her practice on financial services regulatory matters. She counsels broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment banks and financial services clients on enforcement issues involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), other self-regulatory organizations (SROs) and state and federal regulatory authorities. She has particular experience related to sales practice issues, financial and operational issues, anti-money laundering, crowdfunding, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrencies.

...
susan.light@katten.com
212-940-8599
katten.com
Elizabeth Organ
Elizabeth Organ Financial Markets and Funds Katten Muchin Rosenman New York, NY
Associate

Elizabeth Organ represents clients across the financial services industry, with a focus on regulatory compliance and advice. Liz's background positions her to provide valuable legal counsel on transactional and regulatory matters relating to commodities and derivatives, investment management, and cryptoassets and distributed ledger products.

Helping clients address complex regulatory and legal challenges

Liz assists clients with a range of financial services regulatory matters, collaborating with legal staff, business executives and regulators alike to pursue...

elizabeth.organ@katten.com
212.940.6561
www.katten.com
Advertisement
Advertisement