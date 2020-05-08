SEC Orders Submission of New NMS Plan

Friday, May 8, 2020

On May 6, the Securities and Exchange Commission issued an order directing the equity exchanges and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to submit a new National Market System plan (NMS plan) with a modernized governance structure for the production of public consolidated equity market data and the dissemination of trade and quote data from trading venues. The order follows a Notice of Proposed Order issued on January 8, that was followed by an extended comment period. Until the SEC approves a new NMS plan, the current NMS plans will continue to govern.

More information is available here.