The Secret to Creating Better LinkedIn Company Page Posts

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Most companies and law firms are posting the wrong content on their LinkedIn company pages and that’s why their engagement is so poor.

If you look at most law firm LinkedIn company pages, you will see that they have thousands or tens of thousands of followers but very low engagement on each post.

This is for a number of reasons. One of them is that their content is dry and boring, and written in formal business speak.

Another is the content does not appeal to clients and other interested audiences such as recruits. It’s all about the firm and it doesn’t offer any value to them.

A third reason is because the firm has not promoted the content internally or provided training to its employees on how to properly share it, so that the firm can tap into the employees’ valuable LinkedIn networks.

Most of their employees’ connections are not following the firm on LinkedIn so they won’t see the content posted by the firm, but if employees share it on LinkedIn, that can increase the likelihood of these relevant connections seeing those posts in their newsfeed.

there are so many other reasons why many LinkedIn company page posts are just subpar, but let’s talk about the content that actually does well.

The LinkedIn company page content that does the best is the content that is not self-congratulatory.

It’s not the content where you celebrate your successes.

It’s the content where you focus on the good things that you’re doing for the community at large as well as shining a spotlight on your employees.

It’s also thought leadership content. And your success there lies in being creative about how you repackage your webinars, podcasts and client alerts to get as much mileage as you can from them.

Once you have a webinar, or the client alert or podcast is distributed, your work is just beginning on how to market it. You can create multiple LinkedIn posts from each of these pieces.

So think about your pro bono victories, CSR work, community service activities, your sponsorships, recruiting events and DEI initiatives. Many of you are doing these things but you don’t effectively promote them.

Your clients care much more about you being a good corporate citizen then how many Super Lawyers you had this year.

You can promote your wins, but what separates the good LinkedIn company pages from the great ones is in how you craft those posts. That means be humble (omit overly boastful language) and make your posts about the client or the lawyer and the team and their contributions. And always provide value.

And whatever you do, don’t use the overuse term “We are humbled and honored to announce…” insert yawn.

My challenge for you is to look at the things you’ve done over the past quarter and the things coming up in CSR and pro bono and think about how you can leverage those externally on your website and social media.

Also, look at your events and sponsorships list and upcoming thought leadership pieces, especially those that are evergreen which you can repost.

Weave those into your social media calendar and watch your engagement rise!

This has been one of the major keys for success that I’ve used in building my clients brands on social media.

What do you think of this tip?

Watch the video to learn more on how to create better LinkedIn company page posts.