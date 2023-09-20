Katherine G. Rigby Employment Attorney Epstein Becker Green Boston
Katherine G. Rigby

Kate Rigby has devoted her entire legal career to representing employers in life sciences, technology, hospitality, and other industries in a broad spectrum of employment issues and disputes. Life sciences companies view Kate as their “go-to” advisor, helping them confront…

617-603-1091
David Jacobs Member of the Firm Trial Lawyer Epstein Becker Green
David Jacobs

David Jacobs is a goal-oriented trial lawyer who has dedicated his 40-year career to the relentless pursuit of the best possible results for his clients. Whether he’s representing a health care or financial services company in commercial litigation or defending management in employment claims,…

310-557-9517
Phillip K. Antablin Labor Law Attorney Epstein Becker Los Angeles
Phillip K. Antablin

Attorney Phillip Antablin represents employers in a wide range of industries, including entertainment, financial services, health care, hospitality, retail, technology, and telecommunications.

He advises on and litigates unfair competition, non-…

310-557-9524



Spilling Secrets Podcast: Attention Employers – How to Protect Trade Secrets in California [Podcast]
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
California trade secrets restrictive covenants

Now on Spilling Secrets, our podcast series on the future of non-compete and trade secrets law:

California has some of the strongest regulations on restrictive covenants. How can employers in the state protect trade secrets and remain in compliance?

Epstein Becker Green attorneys Katherine G. Rigby, David Jacobs, and Phillip K. Antablin detail some best practices for California employers.

 

