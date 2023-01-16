Monday, January 16, 2023

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh today issued a statement regarding the release of the Telecommunications Workforce Interagency Group’s report to Congress:

“The telecommunications industry provides access to critical communications tools for people across the country and significant opportunities to create good jobs for U.S. workers, including people in underserved communities. Today’s report reflects the substantial work done by the Telecommunications Workforce Interagency Groups to identify strategies for addressing the industry’s needs.

Allow me to join Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in expressing our appreciation for the interagency group’s efforts, and extend special thanks to the group’s Chair Amy Brett, acting chief of staff of the Federal Communication Commission’s Wireless Bureau; and Vice Chair Scott Ketcham, director of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Directorate of Construction, for their contributions and leadership.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law directed the Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission to work with the Secretary of Labor to establish an interagency working group to issue a report to Congress on recommendations for addressing the needs of the telecommunications industry, including the safety of its workforce.

Release Number 23-60-NAT. Click here to read the full press release on the DOL website.