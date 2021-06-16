States Adjust COVID-19 Regulations and OSHA ETS Released [VIDEO]

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

It’s #WorkforceWednesday! This week, we look at the ways in which states are relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and discuss the much-anticipated Occupational Safety and Health Administration (“OSHA”) emergency temporary standard.

States Adjust COVID-19 Regulations to Align with CDC Guidance

States are relaxing or lifting COVID-19 regulations in different ways to align with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), causing confusion for many employers. The CDC’s guidance does not provide a recommended mechanism for confirming vaccine status, which is also leading to different regulations in different states. Read more about changes in California, Illinois, and New York.

OSHA Releases COVID-19 ETS for Health Care

OSHA has released its much anticipated COVID-19 emergency temporary standard for health care workers. The standard requires health care employers to maintain social distancing policies as well as offer time off for employee vaccination and recovery. The agency also released guidance for other industries, outside of health care, to help maintain safety for unvaccinated workers.

Other Highlights

Anti-Money Laundering Act and Internal Complaints

The Anti-Money Laundering Act, which took effect this year, extends whistleblower protections to internal complaints and compliance professionals. For counsel and compliance professionals the new law raises legal and business ethics concerns. Here’s more.

CT Broadens Equal Pay Law

A new Connecticut law, signed last week, broadens the state’s equal pay law, adding “credential, skill, or geographic location,” to the list of bona fide factors other than sex employers can utilize when assessing differentials in pay. CT employers should consider conducting a pay audit in advance of the October 1, 2021, effective date.