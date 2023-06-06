June 6, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 157
Advertisement

21

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

June 06, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 05, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 04, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 03, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Labor and Employment Practice

Vedder Price
Vedder Works

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Supreme Court Allows Employer to Sue Union. Is that a big deal?

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court, in an 8-1 decision, held that the National Labor Relations Act does not prevent an employer from suing a labor union in state court for alleged intentional destruction of property during a strike.  In Glacier Northwest, Inc. v. International Brotherhood. of Teamsters Local Union No. 174, the company filed a lawsuit in state court in Washington alleging that the union coordinated with truck drivers to time their strike so mixed concrete would harden and potentially damage the company’s trucks.  The Washington Supreme Court held that the National Labor Relations Act preempted state law and blocked the lawsuit from proceeding.  The U.S. Supreme Court reversed.

The majority, in an opinion authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, focused on the union’s duty to take precautions to protect against damage to Glacier’s property.  “The National Labor Relations Board has long taken the position . . . that the [National Labor Relations Act] does not shield strikers who fail to take ‘reasonable precautions’ to protect their employer’s property” at the beginning of a strike.  The Company alleged that the union did not take reasonable precautions to mitigate foreseeable danger to company property, and that it executed the strike in a manner designed to destroy the concrete and damage the trucks.  Justice Barret wrote that “[s]Such conduct is not ‘arguably protected’ by the NLRA; on the contrary, it goes well beyond the NLRA’s protections.”

The Supreme Court’s decision, however, might be more notable for what it did not do.  Many observers believed that the Court, now with a solid conservative majority, might use this case to overhaul or abandon the concept of federal preemption, which dates back to the 1959 Supreme Court decision in San Diego Building Trades Council v. Garmon.  So-called “Garmon preemption” preempts state and local efforts to regulate conduct when that conduct is arguably protected or prohibited by the National Labor Relations Act.  The Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday leaves that doctrine intact.  At least for now, Justices Thomas and Gorsuch drafted a concurring opinion to state that they are willing to reconsider Garmon’s broad preemption doctrine.

© 2023 Vedder PriceNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 157
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Labor and Employment Practice

Vedder Price is known as one a premier labor and employment law firms, representing private and public sector management clients of all sizes in all areas of employment law. The fact that over 50 of the firm’s attorneys concentrate in employment law assures ready availability of experienced labor counsel on short notice; constant backup for all ongoing client projects; continual training and review of newer attorneys’ work by seasoned employment law practitioners; and intra-area knowledge that small labor sections or boutique labor firms cannot provide. Clients routinely call upon Vedder...

[email protected]
312-609-7890
www.vedderprice.com