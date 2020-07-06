July 6, 2020

July 06, 2020

Michael P. Daly
Faegre Drinker
TCPA Blog

Supreme Court Issues Highly Anticipated First Amendment Ruling in Barr v. AAPC

Monday, July 6, 2020

This morning, the United States Supreme Court issued its highly anticipated ruling in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants. The decisions are fractured, but a majority of the Justices coalesced around finding that the federal debt-collection exception (1) violated the First Amendment but (2) could be severed from the statute such that the restrictions on automated telephone equipment remain in place. Notably, however, Justice Gorsuch filed and Justice Thomas joined a separate opinion that poked holes in the remedy—which is to say, the absence of a remedy—and urged the Court to revisit its approach to severability in general. We are reviewing the various opinions and will report back with a more thorough analysis shortly.

