Volume XI, Number 253

 

Seth D. DuCharme
Kevin D. Collins

Bracewell LLP
Surviving and Thriving in a Hostile Cyber Environment [VIDEO]

Friday, September 10, 2021

This 60 minute webinar features experienced practitioners from Flashpoint and Bracewell LLP who will take you on a guided tour of the dark web to explain how cyber attacks unfold, and how you can mitigate the consequences of such attacks with a team that combines your company’s in house leadership strengths with technical, legal and communications expertise in order to meet the contemporaneous challenges presented by a cyber incident. The presentation features demonstrations, scenario based discussions and real world examples from both the operational as well as the legal and regulatory environments. The goal is to leave you and your team more equipped to discuss, plan for and ultimately mitigate the consequences of a ransomware attack or data breach.

Speakers:

Seth DuCharme, Bracewell

Kevin Collins, Bracewell

Tom Hofmann, Flashpoint

Seth D. DuCharme
Partner

Seth DuCharme draws on his 14 years of experience as a senior-level law enforcement officer to advise companies and individuals on cases involving cybersecurity and breach response, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) diligence and litigation, export controls, sanctions compliance and anti-money laundering.

Seth served in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York from 2008 through 2021. He held various positions at the Eastern District, including Chief of the Criminal Division, Chief of the National Security & Cybercrime Section, and Acting United...

Kevin D. Collins
Partner

Kevin is a former Assistant U.S. Attorney from the Eastern District of Texas. He is a trial lawyer and has experience trying cases to jury verdict in state and federal court.

He also assists companies responding to government investigations after major industrial accidents and chemical releases in the energy and chemical sectors. Kevin has experience responding to investigations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Chemical Safety Board (CSB), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Pipeline and Hazardous...

