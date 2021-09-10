Surviving and Thriving in a Hostile Cyber Environment [VIDEO]
This 60 minute webinar features experienced practitioners from Flashpoint and Bracewell LLP who will take you on a guided tour of the dark web to explain how cyber attacks unfold, and how you can mitigate the consequences of such attacks with a team that combines your company’s in house leadership strengths with technical, legal and communications expertise in order to meet the contemporaneous challenges presented by a cyber incident. The presentation features demonstrations, scenario based discussions and real world examples from both the operational as well as the legal and regulatory environments. The goal is to leave you and your team more equipped to discuss, plan for and ultimately mitigate the consequences of a ransomware attack or data breach.
Speakers:
Seth DuCharme, Bracewell
Kevin Collins, Bracewell
Tom Hofmann, Flashpoint