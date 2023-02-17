February 17, 2023

Jennifer Betts
C. Thomas Davis

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Technology and the Workplace: What Employers Need to Know About NLRB General Counsel Memo 23-02

Friday, February 17, 2023

In this podcast, Tom Davis, co-chair of Ogletree Deakins’ Traditional Labor Relations Practice Group, sits down with Jenn Betts, co-chair of the firm’s Technology Practice Group, to discuss the National Labor Relations Board’s (NLRB) General Counsel (GC) Memorandum 23-02 on technology in the workplace. While technology can increase efficiencies, ensure security, increase productivity, and promote decision-making fairness, our speakers consider the concerns articulated by the General Counsel about how these tools can impact Section 7 activity. Jenn and Tom do a deep dive into the implication of memo 23-02 and how employers may need to adjust their use of technology if the GC’s perspectives are adopted by the NLRB.

 

 

Jennifer Betts
Shareholder

Jenn Betts represents and counsels employers regarding complex traditional labor and employment matters. Jenn has extensive experience with employment issues. She has defended numerous employment class and collective actions for clients in a wide array of industries including retailers, manufacturers, banks, and in the energy sector. 

Jenn also has broad National Labor Relations Act experience, having tried numerous unfair labor practice trials in front of NLRB administrative law judges involving claims such as workforce terminations, allegedly unlawful policies,...

C. Thomas Davis
Shareholder

After graduating from law school in 1987, Tom Davis began his legal career at Ogletree Deakins and is currently the practice group leader of the firm’s Traditional Labor Practice Group. Mr. Davis represents employers in all aspects of employment law matters with a primary focus on the area of traditional labor law. He assists clients in maintaining union-free work environments through the implementation of cutting-edge, positive employee relations programs and creative leadership education. Mr. Davis is a recognized expert in the use of interactive training techniques...

