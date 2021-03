Over the last 20 years, Ruthie has partnered with labor relations/human resource professionals, corporate executives, operational management and in-house counsel to develop and tactically implement strategies to build issue free environments within each client’s business model and industry. She has managed over 100 union organizing drives and decertification campaigns, with a high rate of success and minimal unfair labor practice charges. She works within a variety of industries and with clients of all sizes and sophistication advising on such matters as strikes, corporate campaigns,...