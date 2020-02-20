February 20, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

February 20, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 19, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 18, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Ruthie L. Goodboe
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights

Third Thursdays with Ruthie: Social Media Platforms and Labor Law [Podcast]

Thursday, February 20, 2020

In this episode of the Third Thursdays podcast, Ruthie Goodboe examines the use of social media in the workplace through the lens of labor law. Delving into the positives—and the pitfalls—she discusses the advantages of using social media, like increased transparency, as well as the potential legal snares.  She explains several relevant advice memoranda from the National Labor Relations Board General Counsel, and she outlines guidance for constructing and implementing a social media policy that does not violate Section 7 rights.

© 2020, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Ruthie Goodboe Employment Lawyer
Ruthie L. Goodboe
Shareholder

Over the last 20 years, Ruthie has partnered with labor relations/human resource professionals, corporate executives, operational management and in-house counsel to develop and tactically implement strategies to build issue free environments within each client’s business model and industry. She has managed over 100 union organizing drives and decertification campaigns, with a high rate of success and minimal unfair labor practice charges. She works within a variety of industries and with clients of all sizes and sophistication advising on such matters as strikes, corporate campaigns,...

412-315-6044
ruthie.goodboe@ ogletree.com
www.ogletree.com