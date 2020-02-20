Third Thursdays with Ruthie: Social Media Platforms and Labor Law [Podcast]

Thursday, February 20, 2020

In this episode of the Third Thursdays podcast, Ruthie Goodboe examines the use of social media in the workplace through the lens of labor law. Delving into the positives—and the pitfalls—she discusses the advantages of using social media, like increased transparency, as well as the potential legal snares. She explains several relevant advice memoranda from the National Labor Relations Board General Counsel, and she outlines guidance for constructing and implementing a social media policy that does not violate Section 7 rights.