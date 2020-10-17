Top Five Labor Law Developments for September 2020

National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) General Counsel Peter Robb has issued guidance addressing employer assistance in union organizing and decertification elections. In Memorandum GC 20-13 (Sept. 4, 2020), “Guidance Memorandum on Employer Assistance in Union Organizing,” Robb addressed what he viewed as “confusing and contradictory” NLRB decisions related to how much help employers can lawfully give to unions’ organizing campaigns or to employees seeking to withdraw recognition from a union. Employers violate the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) by providing excessive support to a union attempting to organize its employees or to employees who wish to withdraw from a union. According to Robb, the rationale behind both types of violations is the same: employees are deprived of freedom of choice. However, as Robb observed, the NLRB has applied different legal standards when evaluating the lawfulness of each violation. With respect to employer support for a union’s organizing efforts, the NLRB uses “a totality of the circumstances” standard; but during a decertification campaign, an employer cannot give more than “ministerial aid.” Robb criticized the “totality of the circumstances” standard because it lacks clear guidelines as to what is lawful and unlawful conduct, stating his preference for the “more than ministerial aid” standard because it is stricter and less ambiguous as to whether conduct is lawful. Robb also noted that his office had “seen allegations of impermissible employer support of union organizing activities emerge in the context of pre-recognition neutrality agreements.” He said that lawful neutrality agreements are “truly neutral,” but that others “go beyond neutrality into the area of impermissible support … often contain[ing] provisions that sacrifice the statutory rights of employees for the commercial interests of unions and employers.” Because the standards for review of these agreements have been unclear, extant NLRB law has effectively permitted interference with employee free choice by not carefully examining the provisions of neutrality agreements to determine whether they, in fact, are neutral or provide support to the union. These provisions should be examined through the lens of whether they provide “more than ministerial support” to the union’s efforts to organize. With respect to those agreements, he asks the NLRB to adopt “a simple bright-line test that would find a violation of the Act whenever an employer and union enter into a pre-recognition agreement where: (1) the parties negotiate terms and conditions of employment prior to the union attaining majority status; (2) the parties agree to restrain employee access to Board processes and procedures; or (3) the parties agree to any provision that is inconsistent with the purposes and policies of the Act, such as by impacting Section 7 rights by providing support of the union’s organizing activities, rather than neutrality.”