Joseph L. Beachboard
Dennis A. Davis
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Transferring and Fostering Positivity in the Workplace

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Joe Beachboard and Dennis Davis discuss the concept of Emotional Contagion in the workplace. They discuss six techniques for transferring positive feelings and emotions while maintaining engagement with employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joseph L. Beachboard Labor & Employment Attorney Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
Joseph L. Beachboard
Managing Director

Joseph (“Joe”) Beachboard is a nationally recognized expert on labor and employment law issues who joined Ogletree Deakins in 2001.  He helps employers avoid work-related legal exposure, including providing training to a variety of high-profile organizations.  He regularly speaks at large employment law conferences around the country and has been quoted in a number of prestigious publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, National Law Journal, and HR Magazine.

Since 2001, Joe has served as the chair of Ogletree Deakins’ Client Services...

Dennis A. Davis
Dennis A. Davis, Ogletree Deakins, Client Training Director, Workplace Diversity
Director of Client Training

Dennis A. Davis, Ph.D.*, is recognized nationally as an expert on Workplace Violence Prevention, Workplace Bullying, Conflict Resolution, Sexual Harassment, and Cultural Diversity.

Since 2008 Dennis has served as Ogletree Deakins’ National Director of Client Training.  In that capacity he develops and implements training programs which are designed to minimize the risks associated with inappropriate employee behavior.

Dennis spent more than ten years consulting to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, where he used his education in Clinical Psychology to teach willful compliance techniques.

