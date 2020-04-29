Transferring and Fostering Positivity in the Workplace

Dennis A. Davis, Ph.D.*, is recognized nationally as an expert on Workplace Violence Prevention, Workplace Bullying, Conflict Resolution, Sexual Harassment, and Cultural Diversity.
Since 2008 Dennis has served as Ogletree Deakins’ National Director of Client Training. In that capacity he develops and implements training programs which are designed to minimize the risks associated with inappropriate employee behavior.
Dennis spent more than ten years consulting to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, where he used his education in Clinical Psychology to teach willful compliance techniques.