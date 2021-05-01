Upcoming Effective Date of FINRA Rules Regarding Brokers With a Significant History of Misconduct

Friday, April 30, 2021

On March 10, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued Regulatory Notice 21-09 announcing FINRA’s adoption of new rules to address brokers with a significant history of misconduct and the broker-dealers that employ them, as discussed in the March 12, 2021 edition of Corporate & Financial Weekly Digest). Amendments to FINRA Rule 8312 (FINRA BrokerCheck Disclosure), which require FINRA to release through BrokerCheck which firms are “taping firms,” which are member firms with a specified percentage of registered persons who have been associated with disciplined firms in a registered capacity in the last three years, will become effective May 1.

