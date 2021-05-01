May 1, 2021

Volume XI, Number 121

 

Article By
Susan Light
Jack A. West
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest
Upcoming Effective Date of FINRA Rules Regarding Brokers With a Significant History of Misconduct

Friday, April 30, 2021

On March 10, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued Regulatory Notice 21-09 announcing FINRA’s adoption of new rules to address brokers with a significant history of misconduct and the broker-dealers that employ them, as discussed in the March 12, 2021 edition of Corporate & Financial Weekly Digest). Amendments to FINRA Rule 8312 (FINRA BrokerCheck Disclosure), which require FINRA to release through BrokerCheck which firms are “taping firms,” which are member firms with a specified percentage of registered persons who have been associated with disciplined firms in a registered capacity in the last three years, will become effective May 1.

Regulatory Notice 21-09

National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 120
About this Author

Susan Light, Katten Law Firm, Finance Law Attorney, New York
Susan Light
Partner

Susan Light focuses her practice on financial services regulatory matters. She counsels broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment banks and financial services clients on enforcement issues involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), other self-regulatory organizations (SROs) and state and federal regulatory authorities. She has particular experience related to sales practice issues, financial and operational issues, anti-money laundering, crowdfunding, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrencies.

...
susan.light@katten.com
212-940-8599
katten.com
Jack A. West
Jack West Financial Attorney Katten
Associate

Jack West is an associate in the Financial Markets and Funds practice.

jack.west@katten.com
312-902-5463
katten.com
