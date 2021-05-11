US Executive Branch Update – May 10, 2021
This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.
POTUS’ Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT – The President receives the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office
10:30 a.m. EDT – The President speaks with NATO’s eastern flank Allies, who will be meeting in a virtual summit of the Bucharest Nine (B9) | Roosevelt Room
1:15 p.m. EDT – The President delivers remarks on the economy; The Vice President also attends | East Room
Looking ahead, on May 12, the President will host a bicameral, bipartisan meeting at the White House on the American Jobs Plan.
VPOTUS’ Schedule*
12:00 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will have lunch with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield
1:15 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will join the President when he delivers remarks on the economy in the East Room
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Sunday, May 7-9, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.
The White House
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Call with Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat Regarding the Situation in Jerusalem
- Blog: How the American Rescue Plan, the American Jobs Plan, and the American Families Plan Meet the Moment for Moms this Mother’s Day
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, May 7, 2021
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Occasion of the United States Joining the Christchurch Call to Action to Eliminate Terrorist and Violent Extremist Content Online
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Reinstates Visitor Log Policy, Will Be First Administration to Post Records from First Full Year in Office
- Proclamation on Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week, 2021
- Proclamation on Mother’s Day, 2021
- Proclamation on National Hurricane Preparedness Week, 2021
- Proclamation on National Women’s Health Week, 2021
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration
- Remarks by President Biden on the April Jobs Report
- Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on the April Jobs Report
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Call with CARICOM Leaders
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Executive Order on the Establishment of the Climate Change Support Office
- Statement From Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders on Vice President Kamala Harris’s Virtual Bilateral Meeting with President Andres Manuel López Obrador of Mexico
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Press Release: Department of Defense Announces FY21 BOOST Program Awardees
- Press Release: Navy to Commission Expeditionary Mobile Base USS Miguel Keith
- Article: STRATCOM Leader Describes Growing Threat From Nuclear-Armed China and Russia
- Article: On-Time Delivery Top Priority at Space Development Agency
- Article: Leaders Discuss Initial Sex Assault Review Commission Recommendation
- Article: Military Spouses Enable Mission by Maintaining the Home Front
- Contracts for May 7, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, May 10
- May 8: Statement | Attack on Civilians in Afghanistan
- May 8: Advisory | Travel of Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan
- May 7: Statement | Violence in Jerusalem
- May 7: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Virtual Remarks at the UN Security Council Open Debate on Multilateralism
- May 7: Statement | U.S.-Europe Communiqué on the Afghan Peace Process
- May 7: Statement | Restoring Taiwan’s Appropriate Place at the World Health Assembly
- May 7: Press Release | United States Joins Christchurch Call to Action to Eliminate Terrorist and Violent Extremist Content Online
- May 7: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy Lenderking Returns from Travel to Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Jordan
- May 7: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on the Impact of COVID-19 on Violations against Children in Situations of Armed Conflict
- Remarks by Secretary Antony Blinken at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Multilateralism
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Lewis & Clark College Commencement | May 8, 2021
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury Announces Additional $21.6 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Allocation
- Press Release: Secretary Yellen Announces Intention to Appoint Michael J. Hsu as First Deputy Comptroller of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Approves Registration of First Security-Based Swap Data Repository; Sets the First Compliance Date for Regulation SBSR
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department Proposes New Regulation to Update Firearm Definitions
- Press Release: Four Former Minneapolis Police Officers Indicted on Federal Civil Rights Charges for Death of George Floyd; Derek Chauvin Also Charged in Separate Indictment for Violating Civil Rights of a Juvenile
- Press Release: Jury Convicts Iranian National for Illegally Exporting Military Sensitive Items
- Press Release: Four Individuals Plead Guilty to RICO Conspiracy Involving “Bulletproof Hosting” for Cybercriminals
- Press Release: Leader of Armed Home Invasion Robbery Crew Sentenced for RICO Conspiracy and Other Violent Crimes
- Press Release: Former Deputy Campaign Manager Pleads Guilty to Theft of Campaign Funds
- Press Release: Member of White Supremacist Gang Pleads Guilty to Violent Assault and Conspiracy to Sell Firearms
- Press Release: Physician Indicted in $6 Million Medicare Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: North Carolina Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Defrauding IRS and Co-Conspirator Pleads Guilty
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Readout of Secretary Mayorkas’ Visit to Donna, Texas, with Congressional Delegation
- Press Release: DHS Ratifies Rule that Removes 30 Day Employment Authorization Documents (EAD) Processing Requirement
- Press Release: DHS Withdraws Proposed Biometrics Rule
- Press Release: USBP Seizes Heroin on I-8 (California)
- Press Release: CBP Field Operations at Mid-Valley International Bridges Seizes $4.6 Million in Hard Narcotics (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Seize Abandoned Weapons (Texas)
- Press Release: More than 38,000 Tramadol Pills Intercepted by CBP in Chicago (Illinois)
- Press Release: Memphis Seizes Fake Gucci and Chanel: Beware of Counterfeit Products When Shopping This Mother’s Day (Tennessee)
- Press Release: CBP, Fire Rescue Save Unresponsive Infant Boy at BWI Airport (Maryland)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Releases State-Specific Funeral Assistance Information
- Press Release: FEMA enlists Forest Service, Park Service to keep vaccine mission rolling
- Press Release: Mobile Vaccination Events in Jackson County, Oregon
- Press Release: FEMA Provides Nearly $1.9 Million in Additional Funding to Montana for COVID-19 Response (Montana)
- Press Release: FEMA Provides an Additional $1.8 Million to Thornton for COVID-19 Response (Colorado)
- Press Release: Indian American Volunteer Groups Sewa, HSS Committed to Vaccination Efforts in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania)
- Press Release: May 11 is Final Day for First Dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Greenbelt Community Vaccination Center in Maryland
- Press Release: FEMA, VDH Partner to allow for additional 1st doses of Pfizer through May 22, expanding vaccine options. (Virginia)
- Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Tennessee
- Press Release: FEMA Awards $1.5 Million to Jefferson County (Wisconsin)
- Press Release: FEMA Awards $4.1 Million for Community Safe Rooms (Wisconsin)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai’s virtual meeting with Chief Executive Officer of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Colin Woodall
- Press Release: USTR Releases Agency Transparency Principles
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Joins New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham, Sen. Luján, and Rep. Leger Fernández For Listening Session on Broadband Expansion With Navajo Nation President Nez
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Certain Steel Grating from China
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Finalizes Settlement with Photo App Developer Related to Misuse of Facial Recognition Technology
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: Commission Provides Clarity for Landowners and Developers on Order No. 871 | May 4, 2021
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: Celebrating 25 Years of Binational Cooperation on the Improvement of Air Quality in Paso del Norte Region Airshed (U.S.-Mexico)
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Administration Issues Temporary Hours of Service Exemption in Response to the Unanticipated Shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline
Department of Labor
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on the April Jobs Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $36K in back wages for Fort Myers’ grocery store workers after investigation finds overtime violations
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra’s Bilateral Meeting with Indian Minister of Health and Family Welfare
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | May 7, 2021
