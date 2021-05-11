US Executive Branch Update – May 10, 2021

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.

POTUS’ Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT – The President receives the President’s Daily Brief | Oval Office

10:30 a.m. EDT – The President speaks with NATO’s eastern flank Allies, who will be meeting in a virtual summit of the Bucharest Nine (B9) | Roosevelt Room

1:15 p.m. EDT – The President delivers remarks on the economy; The Vice President also attends | East Room

Looking ahead, on May 12, the President will host a bicameral, bipartisan meeting at the White House on the American Jobs Plan.

VPOTUS’ Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will have lunch with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield

1:15 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will join the President when he delivers remarks on the economy in the East Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, May 7-9, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.

The White House

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Call with Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat Regarding the Situation in Jerusalem

Blog : How the American Rescue Plan, the American Jobs Plan, and the American Families Plan Meet the Moment for Moms this Mother’s Day

: How the American Rescue Plan, the American Jobs Plan, and the American Families Plan Meet the Moment for Moms this Mother’s Day Transcript : Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, May 7, 2021

: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, May 7, 2021 Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Occasion of the United States Joining the Christchurch Call to Action to Eliminate Terrorist and Violent Extremist Content Online

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Reinstates Visitor Log Policy, Will Be First Administration to Post Records from First Full Year in Office

Proclamation on Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week, 2021

Proclamation on Mother’s Day, 2021

Proclamation on National Hurricane Preparedness Week, 2021

Proclamation on National Women’s Health Week, 2021

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration

Remarks by President Biden on the April Jobs Report

by President Biden on the April Jobs Report Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on the April Jobs Report

from Vice President Kamala Harris on the April Jobs Report Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Call with CARICOM Leaders

Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Executive Order on the Establishment of the Climate Change Support Office

Statement From Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders on Vice President Kamala Harris’s Virtual Bilateral Meeting with President Andres Manuel López Obrador of Mexico

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: Department of Defense Announces FY21 BOOST Program Awardees

Press Release: Navy to Commission Expeditionary Mobile Base USS Miguel Keith

Article: STRATCOM Leader Describes Growing Threat From Nuclear-Armed China and Russia

Article: On-Time Delivery Top Priority at Space Development Agency

Article: Leaders Discuss Initial Sex Assault Review Commission Recommendation

Article: Military Spouses Enable Mission by Maintaining the Home Front

Contracts for May 7, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, May 10

May 8: Statement | Attack on Civilians in Afghanistan

May 8: Advisory | Travel of Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan

May 7: Statement | Violence in Jerusalem

May 7: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Virtual Remarks at the UN Security Council Open Debate on Multilateralism

May 7: Statement | U.S.-Europe Communiqué on the Afghan Peace Process

May 7: Statement | Restoring Taiwan’s Appropriate Place at the World Health Assembly

May 7: Press Release | United States Joins Christchurch Call to Action to Eliminate Terrorist and Violent Extremist Content Online

May 7: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy Lenderking Returns from Travel to Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Jordan

May 7: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on the Impact of COVID-19 on Violations against Children in Situations of Armed Conflict

Remarks by Secretary Antony Blinken at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Multilateralism

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Lewis & Clark College Commencement | May 8, 2021

Department of the Treasury

Press Release : Treasury Announces Additional $21.6 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Allocation

: Treasury Announces Additional $21.6 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Allocation Press Release: Secretary Yellen Announces Intention to Appoint Michael J. Hsu as First Deputy Comptroller of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Approves Registration of First Security-Based Swap Data Repository; Sets the First Compliance Date for Regulation SBSR

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Proposes New Regulation to Update Firearm Definitions

Press Release: Four Former Minneapolis Police Officers Indicted on Federal Civil Rights Charges for Death of George Floyd; Derek Chauvin Also Charged in Separate Indictment for Violating Civil Rights of a Juvenile

Press Release: Jury Convicts Iranian National for Illegally Exporting Military Sensitive Items

Press Release: Four Individuals Plead Guilty to RICO Conspiracy Involving “Bulletproof Hosting” for Cybercriminals

Press Release: Leader of Armed Home Invasion Robbery Crew Sentenced for RICO Conspiracy and Other Violent Crimes

Press Release: Former Deputy Campaign Manager Pleads Guilty to Theft of Campaign Funds

Press Release: Member of White Supremacist Gang Pleads Guilty to Violent Assault and Conspiracy to Sell Firearms

Press Release: Physician Indicted in $6 Million Medicare Fraud Scheme

Press Release: North Carolina Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Defrauding IRS and Co-Conspirator Pleads Guilty

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Readout of Secretary Mayorkas’ Visit to Donna, Texas, with Congressional Delegation

Press Release: DHS Ratifies Rule that Removes 30 Day Employment Authorization Documents (EAD) Processing Requirement

Press Release: DHS Withdraws Proposed Biometrics Rule

Press Release: USBP Seizes Heroin on I-8 (California)

Press Release: CBP Field Operations at Mid-Valley International Bridges Seizes $4.6 Million in Hard Narcotics (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Seize Abandoned Weapons (Texas)

Press Release: More than 38,000 Tramadol Pills Intercepted by CBP in Chicago (Illinois)

Press Release: Memphis Seizes Fake Gucci and Chanel: Beware of Counterfeit Products When Shopping This Mother’s Day (Tennessee)

Press Release: CBP, Fire Rescue Save Unresponsive Infant Boy at BWI Airport (Maryland)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai’s virtual meeting with Chief Executive Officer of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Colin Woodall

Press Release: USTR Releases Agency Transparency Principles

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Joins New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham, Sen. Luján, and Rep. Leger Fernández For Listening Session on Broadband Expansion With Navajo Nation President Nez

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Certain Steel Grating from China

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Finalizes Settlement with Photo App Developer Related to Misuse of Facial Recognition Technology

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: Commission Provides Clarity for Landowners and Developers on Order No. 871 | May 4, 2021

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Celebrating 25 Years of Binational Cooperation on the Improvement of Air Quality in Paso del Norte Region Airshed (U.S.-Mexico)

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Administration Issues Temporary Hours of Service Exemption in Response to the Unanticipated Shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline

Department of Labor

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on the April Jobs Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $36K in back wages for Fort Myers’ grocery store workers after investigation finds overtime violations

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra’s Bilateral Meeting with Indian Minister of Health and Family Welfare

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | May 7, 2021

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

